All of José Andrés' Restaurants and Their Locations

The co-host of Yes, Chef! has an unreal restaurant portfolio.

The first episode of Yes, Chef! premiered on April 28 and lived up to the new series’ lofty expectations. From the cutthroat cooking challenges to the fiery chefs competing to be the last person standing in the competition, all future episodes have reached much-watch status.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Yes, Chef! on Monday, April 28 at 10/9c on NBC.

Of course, all eyes are on the show’s two iconic hosts, too.

Martha Stewart and José Andrés are two of the most celebrated, talented, and respected professionals ever to step foot in a kitchen. Today, we’re diving head-first into the restaurants Andrés has not only put his name on, but put on the map.

Here’s the definitive list of all15 restaurants — with multiple having several locations each across the country — currently in Andrés’ impressive portfolio.

All 15 of José Andrés' restaurants

barmini — Washington, D.C.

Whole not quite a restaurant, barmini is Andrés' cocktail lab and bar that is located adjacent to his restaurant minibar. It offers a menu of more than 100 beverages in addition to flights and snacks.

The Bazaar — Las Vegas, New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C.

In 2025, you can’t speak of Andrés’ accomplishments without mentioning his world-class Bazaar locations across the United States. Each restaurant promises to take diners on a culinary experience of the highest level in its own innovative ways.

Butterfly — Culver City, California

Imagine enjoying the best Mexican cuisine you’ve ever tasted while sitting on a rooftop overlooking the Los Angeles skyline. Actually, you don’t have to imagine — that’s precisely the vibe Andrés goes for with Butterfly.

RELATED: Meet the Yes, Chef! Competitors: Who Is Cooking to Impress Martha Stewart & José Andrés?

Chef Jose Andres captured at his new restaurant Jaleo during the Grand Reveal Weekend of Dubai’s new ultra-luxury resort, Atlantis The Royal on January 20, 2023. Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

China Chilcano — Washington, D.C.

At China Chilcano, Andrés and his team pay tribute to Peruvian cuisine to deliver an unprecedented dining experience. Foodies know that Chinese and Japanese flavors are often found in Peruvian dishes, which is something Andrés incorporated into the menu.

China Poblano — Las Vegas

As implied by its name, the food of China and Spain collide at China Poblano, one of Andrés’ more unique and exciting restaurant concepts.

é — Las Vegas

Located in a small room inside Jaleo’s Las Vegas location, é is all about exclusivity. Inside, Andrés treats diners to a one-of-a-kind tasting menu experience that must be booked three months in advance!

Fish — The Bahamas

Any guesses as to what this restaurant serves? Andrés takes advantage of the freshest fish in the Bahamas and serves unbelievable seafood in this upscale, chic restaurant.

Jaleo — Las Vegas, Disney Springs, Washington, D.C.

With three locations across the country, Jaleo is another shining example of what Andrés does best: Deliver his take on upscale Spanish cuisine like no one else.

RELATED: Breaking Down Yes, Chef!'s Premiere Episode Menus: Who Flamed Out in the Kitchen?

Mercado Little Spain — New York City

Described as a “veritable love letter to Spain,” Mercado Little Spain is exactly what Andrés always imagined. You don’t have to travel overseas to eat like you’re in some of Spain’s most food-centric cities, with two restaurant options at the all-day market destination.

minibar — Washington, D.C.

Located in the heart of the nation’s capital, minibar is all about pushing the envelope. This Andrés creation is focused on cutting-edge avant-garde cooking. The restaurant is a smash success, as evidenced by its two Michelin stars since opening in 2003.

Nubeluz — New York City

Nubeluz is what happens when Andrés takes upscale small plates, unforgettable Spanish-inspired modern cocktails, and an even more unforgettable 270-degree view of New York City.

Oyamel — New York City, Washington, DC

This isn’t your typical chain Mexican restaurant. Inspired by Mexico City culture, Andrés’ two Oyamel locations lift the famous cuisine to new — and even more delicious — heights.

Pepe — Disney Springs

This Disney hotspot honors Andrés’ first food truck, which he ran in Washington, D.C. The chef’s favorite Spanish foods inspire the menu, including some delicious sandwiches. The best part? Most dishes are under fifteen dollars.

San Laurel — Los Angeles

A flagship restaurant in every sense of the word, Andrés combines classic Spanish dishes with local Southern California ingredients to create some genuinely unforgettable meals at San Laurel.

Zaytinya — Culver City, Las Vegas, New York City, South Beach, Washington, D.C.

Who says Andrés can’t branch out from Mexican and Spanish cuisine? Zaytinya is a Miami favorite that features dishes inspired by Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese food. It is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.