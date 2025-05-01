Martha Stewart Got Stuck in Mud During Easter; Talks Yes, Chef! and 101st Book on Gardening

Martha Stewart and José Andrés are a recipe for success in NBC’s new cooking competition series as they mentor troubled chefs.

José Andrés Warns Fiery Chefs "Have to Be Humble" in the Kitchen on Yes, Chef! (EXCLUSIVE)

Chef José Andrés is peeling back the onion on what it's really like to work with the legendary Martha Stewart and providing contestants with some much-needed advice.

The duo has teamed up to mentor chefs known for their lack of composure or restraint in the kitchen on Yes, Chef! Together, José and Martha guide the competitors through tough challenges and taste-test their dishes until they crown a winner.

"Each chef was chosen specifically for a problem," Martha told NBC Insider. "A penchant for anger in the kitchen or maybe mismanagement or maybe a little bit of too much introspection."

What could possibly draw the renowned humanitarian chef and beloved lifestyle expert to work on the show? Each other, of course, they said during a sit-down interview on set.

José Andrés and Martha Stewart reveal behind-the-scenes details on Yes, Chef!

"Martha is so full of energy," José gushed beside her during their joint interview. "She's an icon... When the chefs saw her for the first time they were like, 'Oh my god, is that Martha Stewart herself?'"

Even when the cameras aren't rolling, they're friends, he revealed.

"I think we have a great dynamic, even when we disagree with each other," José said. "We seem to always find a way to end [up] agreeing [on] what was the best presentation or dish. Who is the best chef?"

The co-hosts will act as both mentors and judges throughout the season.

"This has been quite an experience," Martha said. "It's fun to work with someone who has such high energy, such vast talent in the world of cooking, and such a nice personality."

José is a Spanish-American chef with a specialty focused on small-plate dining. He also founded the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which serves quality meals to people facing natural disasters or crises. He owns numerous restaurants across the United States, including minibar in Washington, D.C., and Bar Centro in Las Vegas.

"I'm learning so much in between with Martha myself," José admitted, adding: "My grammar has become very good, but every time I have Martha next to me whispering in my ear, and I'm getting better... I love you."

José Andrés and Martha Stewart tease what to expect from the rest of Yes, Chef! Season 1

Martha Stewart and José Andrés on Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

First and foremost, this show will be a fierce competition, José explained.

"That is gonna keep everybody on their sofas like, 'Wow!' Learning about cooking, learning about new techniques, finding the chefs they want to support," José said. "It's gonna be laughs...but there is gonna be tears. [This] is gonna be a cooking competition that is gonna be like no other."

They've still found time to try some "delicious food" in Toronto during breaks from filming. However, the challenges do pose a plethora of dishes for them to taste.

"When they give you an hour and a half to cook for 24 people or when they give you only 30 minutes where you have to use a technique you've never used before, you have to be humble," José explained, breaking down the types of challenges the competitors face. "You need to be humble to realize you don't know it, but there you have competitors who may be friends who may give you a tip."

The personal evolutions for each chef varies. However, they go through the same grueling cooking challenges testing either their technique, using specific ingredients, or cooking during a time crunch.

"When you are in the kitchen with little time and sometimes little ingredients, not everybody's ready to adapt," José said. "If you don't adapt, you may fail. Here, the chefs have to adapt every minute and they end up coming up with amazing dishes."

Martha admitted the fast-paced set stays "interesting" for the co-hosts.

"There is so much going on, we have to have eyes in the front of our head and in the back of our head," Martha said. "Yesterday, we had to taste like 26 dishes."

Martha texted him the following day in the early hours of the morning from the gym, José pointed out in disbelief.

"She has so much energy," he marveled. "How she does it? I can't."

Yes, Chef! airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, following The Voice. Each episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.