The Office's Jenna Fischer Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis - But Has Good News to Report

Jenna Fischer, 50, played the beloved role of Pam Beesly/Halpert, one half of the world’s favorite sitcom couple, for nine seasons on NBC’s The Office. In the years since the show went off the air, Fischer has stayed engaged with fans of the NBC comedy, lending her talents to the Office Ladies podcast, where she and co-star Angela Kinsey rewatch the acclaimed series one episode at a time.

How to Watch Watch every episode of The Office on Peacock.

On October 8, 2024, Fischer announced via Instagram that she had been diagnosed and treated for Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. Fischer underwent surgery in addition to chemotherapy and radiation treatments and is cancer free at the time of writing.

Jenna Fischer Announced Cancer Diagnosis and Remission

The announcement was accompanied by a photograph of Fischer sporting a “patchy pixie” of freshly grown, post-cancer hair. In October 2023 Fischer shared a separate post following a routine mammogram, with the caption, “Gotta take care of those ticking time bags ladies,” a reference to the season 2 episode “Michael’s Birthday,” during which Steve Carell’s character refers to Pam’s breasts as “ticking time bags.”

RELATED: SNL Mashed Up Lord of the Rings and The Office in This Brilliant Sketch

Fischer has now revealed the scan found dense breast tissue that led to an ultrasound, a biopsy, and a diagnosis, according to Fischer’s post. The specific type of cancer Fischer was diagnosed with is aggressive but responds well to treatment. She said a combination of surgery to remove the tumor, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy got rid of the cancer.

Jenna Fischer attends the 4th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on October 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together

Fischer used wigs and hats with hair to keep up appearances during the treatment phase. She wrote about the decision to keep the diagnosis private, even from some close friends, noting the need to be able to exist as a whole person, not just a cancer patient. Now she’s feeling healthy, happy, and ready to ditch the wigs, but not before thanking the people who helped her get through the ordeal and recognizing the positives that came out of the experience.

“I don’t think I really knew the generosity and kindness that could rain down from one person to another,” Fischer said, specifically mentioning the doctors, nurses, and other patients who shared their stories, their encouragement, and their love. She also credited friends and family for stepping up with encouraging messages, visits, food, and distractions. The support from loved ones continues following Fischer’s announcement, with comments of universal encouragement, love, and pride from Elyse Myers, Ellie Kemper, Angela Kinsey, Olivia Munn, Jennifer Garner, Katie Couric, and more.

The decision to discuss her diagnosis, treatment, and remission publicly was born from a desire to encourage others to get regular annual scans and cancer risk assessments. Fischer noted that if she had waited another 6 months, things might have turned out differently.

“Seeing women post photos of their mammogram appointments on Instagram needled me into setting my own (which I was late for). I’m so glad I did. Consider this your kick in the butt to get it done,” Fisher said.

Stream The Office, including the extended cut SuperFan episodes, only on Peacock.