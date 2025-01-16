Before she was Jennifer Morales on the new NBC crime drama, here's what else Sara Garcia appeared in.

Everything to Know About The Hunting Party Star Sara Garcia's TV & Movie Career

In NBC’s new thriller series The Hunting Party, Melissa Roxburgh stars as a member of an elite squad of investigators who are trying to find and capture some of the most dangerous killers and criminals in the world following a jailbreak at a top-secret prison. It's a tough job, and Roxburgh, known for her leading role in the series Manifest, is thankfully not alone in her mission — especially because they also need to find out who was behind the explosion that freed all the prisoners in the first place.

When the show debuts on its new premiere date of Sunday, January 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, she’ll be joined by other members of the titular hunting party, including Jennifer Morales, played by Sara Garcia.

Garcia’s character, described as “an intel officer and major in the Army” in promotional materials for The Hunting Party, will help Roxburgh’s Rebecca "Bex" Henderson in their quest to track down the killers and other dangerous escaped prisoners. Before The Hunting Party premieres and you get a chance to see her in action, here’s everything you need to know about Sara Garcia.

Sara Garcia's Early Life & Career

Sara Garcia poses for media ahead of Toronto Premiere of Cirque Du Soleil KOOZA in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on April 19, 2023. Photo: Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Garcia was born in Ontario and raised in Toronto, making her a Canadian actress just like her Hunting Party co-star, Roxburgh. Her father was born in Uruguay and her mother is of Lebanese and Scottish descent.

She was accepted into the Etobicoke School of the Arts, one of Toronto’s most prestigious arts schools, and double majored in global development and theater at Queen’s University. She made her TV debut in 2015 in an episode of the FXX romantic comedy Man Seeking Woman.

Garcia proudly and openly identifies as queer.

Sara Garcia's Movie & TV Career

Sara Garcia attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hallmark's "RIDE" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 21, 2023. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Garcia has been a fairly consistent presence on the small screen for more than a decade. Some of her notable roles include an eight-episode guest appearance in the fourth season of The CW’s historical romance drama Reign, episodes of Designated Survivor and Falling Water, and two episodes of The Bold Type.

She appeared in six episodes of The Flash as Alexa Rivera (her Hunting Party co-star Patrick Sabongui also starred in The Flash). She had a lead role in the Hallmark Channel neo-Western Ride, though that series was canceled after only one 10-episode season.

Garcia has also worked as a voice actor, lending her pipes to the Apple TV+ children’s show Pinecone & Pony, the Prime Video series Gary & His Demons, the Netflix series Unicorn Academy, and My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale. She has had voice acting roles in the video games Far Cry 6 and Starling: Battle for Atlas as well.

Catch Garcia in action when The Hunting Party premieres on NBC on Sunday, January 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT and next day on Peacock.

An encore episode of The Hunting Party will air in its original premiere timeslot (Monday, February 3 at 10 p.m.) with new episodes continuing on Monday, February 10.