The Bikeriders Cruising Onto Streaming and Digital: How to Watch

Start those engines! Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders is riding onto PVOD digital services tomorrow, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced today. Inspired by the non-fiction book of the same name written by photojournalist Danny Lyon, the critically-acclaimed film tracks the rise and fall of a Chicago motorcycle club throughout the 1960s and '70s.

The organization starts out innocently enough, serving as a homey refuge for outcasts living on the fringes of society. But as the United States experiences severe disillusionment in the wake of the Vietnam War and Watergate, the gang's easy-riding founders struggle keep up with a country they no longer understand. Much of the club's history is related to the audience through the Scorsese-esque narration of Kathy (Jodie Comer), the exasperated wife of stoic rider Benny (Austin Butler).

How to Watch and Stream The Bikeriders at Home? The Bikeriders will be available to rent and/or purchase from digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV, on Tuesday, July 9. If you'd like to catch it up on the big screen, the film — which currently holds a fresh 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes — is still playing in theaters everywhere. Click here for tickets.

Is The Bikeriders Streaming on Peacock? The Bikeriders is not streaming on Peacock just yet. As always, though, odds are very good that when the film does make its streaming debut, it will do so on the NBCUniversal platform.

What is The Bikeriders About?

The official synopsis for The Bikeriders is as follows:

"The Bikeriders captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Austin Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, led by the enigmatic Johnny (Tom Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club."

Who Stars in The Bikeriders?

The Bikeriders features the onscreen talents of Austin Butler (Elvis), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Tom Hardy (Venom), Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire), Boyd Holbrook (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), and Mike Faist (Challengers).