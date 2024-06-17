Austin Butler Really Crashed a Motorcycle on the Set of The Bikeriders - What Happened?

Like any heavy piece of equipment, motorcycles are not to be trifled with. Academy Award nominee Austin Butler (Elvis) learned just how dangerous the two-wheeled vehicle can be while filming Jeff Nichols' period drama, The Bikeriders, which rides into theaters everywhere this coming Friday (June 21).

Chatting with Virgin Radio at the film's London premiere, the actor revealed that he got into a minor accident during a particularly memorable night shoot when the bike he was riding suddenly slipped on a patch of wet leaves. Thankfully, he walked away from the incident without so much as a scratch, though his adrenal glands must have been working overtime.

Austin Butler Explains Motorcycle Accident on The Bikeriders Set

Austin Butler as Benny in director Jeff Nichols' THE BIKERIDERS. Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features

"When you hit wet leaves on a motorcycle, it’s like you’re on ice," explained Butler, who plays the character of Benny, a stoic and wordlessly cool member of a Chicago motorcycle club known as the Vandals. "And so, the back tire just started to fishtail. I surfed the bike sideways for a while and then I jumped off, but I landed on my feet. I was okay!"

Butler's close call didn't stop him from geeking out over motorcycles with co-star Norman Reedus and Stunt Coordinator Jeff Milburn in a recent video posted to the official Bikeriders Instagram account. Check it out below!

Who Stars in The Bikeriders?

Boyd Holbrook as Cal, Austin Butler as Benny and Tom Hardy as Johnny in director Jeff Nichols' THE BIKERIDERS Photo: Mike Faist/Focus Features

In addition to Butler and Reedus, the film also stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Tom Hardy (Venom), Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire), Boyd Holbrook (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), and Mike Faist (Challengers).

What Is The Bikeriders Rated? Described by IndieWire as "Goodfellas on Harley-Davidsons," The Bikeriders is rated R for "language throughout, violence, some drug use and brief sexuality."