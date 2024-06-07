All About Austin Butler’s Famous Girlfriend Kaia Gerber, Daughter of Cindy Crawford

The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Kaia and The Bikeriders star Austin Butler have been together for around three years.

Following up his chilling performance as unhinged Harkonnen warrior Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two, Academy Award nominee Austin Butler returns to the big screen later this month via writer-director Jeff Nichols's The Bikeriders.

While Butler's latest character — Benny, the stoic member of a Chicago-based motorcycle club called the Vandals — isn't as vicious as his smooth-headed sci-fi counterpart, he's still one tough SOB who can hold his own in a fight. Inspired by Danny Lyon's non-fiction book of the same name, the historical drama adopts a Scorsese-esque format as Benny's wife, Kathy (Free Guy's Jodie Comer), recalls how she fell in and out of love with the whole bad boy shtick.

Now, you're probably asking yourself: Is Austin Butler married in real life? Nope! For the last three years or so, the 32-year-old actor has been in a relationship with 22-year-old model/actress Kaia Gerber.

What to Know About The Bikeriders star Austin Butler's Famous Girlfriend Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber (he co-founded the Casamigos tequila brand with George Clooney), Kaia was born on September 3, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. Despite what her surname might suggest, Kaia is not a member of the Gerber baby food empire. Her older brother, Presley Gerber (24), is also a model.

According to People, Kaia began modeling at the age of 10 and appeared in a Vogue spread four years later. She was named Breakthrough Model of the Year at the The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in 2016 several hours after she was announced as a brand ambassador for Marc Jacobs. Two years later, she won Model of the Year at the 2018 Fashion Awards, beating out the likes of Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Bella Hadid, and Winnie Harlow.

"I feel like I’ve lived a whole life already," she said during a 2023 interview with Elle. "Having the opportunity to travel taught me so much from such a young age. I got this really amazing education. I have this catalogue of images that has recorded my growing up. You’re growing, and you’re changing: your body, what you like, your taste. Being surrounded by so many creatives shaped my taste. I’m very much an observer, and I retain a lot."

Kaia began her acting career in 2016 with a minor role in the made-for-TV movie Sister Cities, starring alongside Jackie Weaver and Michelle Trachtenberg. From there, she moved on to projects like American Horror Stories, American Horror Story: Double Feature, In the Know, and Palm Royale.

Her big screen debut arrived in 2022 by way of Damien Chazelle's sex and drug-fueled ode to Old Hollywood, Babylon. She'll follow up her recent appearance in the hit comedy Bottoms with a performance as Chevy Chase's ex-wife, Jacqueline Carlin, in SNL 1975. Hailing from director Jason Reitman, the film will chronicle the very first episode of Saturday Night Live.

Prior to striking up a relationship with Austin Butler in 2021, Kaia dated comedian Pete Davidson and actor Jacob Elordi.

Tom Hardy as Johnny and Austin Butler as Benny in director Jeff Nichols' THE BIKERIDERS. Photo: Kyle Kaplan/Focus Features

