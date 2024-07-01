"That was so good!" Biles exclaimed after SZA showed her she still has game.

Simone Biles and Sza Compare Handstand Technique. Did You Know the Singer Used To Be a Gymnast?

Sza's got moves — and we're not just talking about dance moves.

As it turns out, the pop star used to be a gymnast back in the day, well before she won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Hence her latest appearance alongside gymnast Simone Biles in a promo for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The singer joined Biles in the gym, where they caught up and stretched it out on the mat. Sza even showed up off her handstand skills, impressing Biles with her balance. "That was so good!" Biles exclaimed.

RELATED: Who's on Team USA? Here's a List of the Athletes Qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sza's Gymnastics Experience

Back in 2013, the singer revealed to Complex that she trained in gymnastics for 13 years. She excelled in the sport and once considered a future as a professional athlete. "I directed all my attention to it. I did really well in sports and was captain of my team," she shared.

In fact, she said that she was once "5th in the nation as a gymnast."

But, as athletes like Jordan Chiles can attest, gymnastics is no walk in the park and requires exhaustive training, which takes a toll on the body. "The extreme exercise stunts your growth, you're overexerting your body so much it doesn’t grow," she remembered.

Though the practice was intense, Sza loved the sport and how it made her feel. "I was very connected to it, to the growth. Learning new skills, being in the theater that I have in my body," she told NYLON.

More than that, it was a way to to express herself in a time before she was performing for the masses. "You can get all of your energy out in one spurt and then really commit to it. And then it's done, it's released," she said in an interview with the Rolling Stone.

SZA poses during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, Simone Biles of Team United States poses for a photo during Women's Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images; Jamie Squire/Getty Images