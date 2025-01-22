Suits LA Announces Three Big Guest Stars Playing Versions of Themselves

Since it’s set in Los Angeles, Suits LA is — fittingly — leaning on some beloved real-life actors to help raise the stakes for its new characters as they navigate Hollywood's unique legal woes.

Hot off the news that original Suits cast member Gabriel Macht is stepping back into Harvey Specter’s (very expensive) shoes for a guest role on the new spinoff, the series announced three beloved actors are joining the cast in guest star roles. Comedian Patton Oswalt, The Office star Brian Baumgartner, and Veronica Mars actor Enrico Colantoni have all confirmed they’ll be joining the cast of Suits LA.

Sadly, not much is known about their respective guest roles on the show beyond the fact that they’ll be playing fictionalized, exaggerated versions of themselves likely requiring some legal aid from the show’s main cast of top-notch lawyers.

As previously reported, Suits LA follows Ted Black (Stephen Amell) a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself by representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Could this include our three new guest stars?

When the show begins, his firm is at a crisis point and, in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved years ago.

Suits LA guest star Patton Oswalt

The Emmy and Grammy-nominated standup comedian and actor has appeared in countless film and television projects. Most recently, he co-created the Marvel stop-motion animated adult comedy series M.O.D.O.K. and co-starred in the NBC and Peacock comedy A.P. Bio.

Some of his other TV credits include The Heart, She Holler, United States of Tara, the revival of Mystery Science Theater 3000, The King of Queens, and Parks and Recreation. Suits LA viewers may recognize his voice from things like The Secret Life of Pets 2, Ratatouille, Sorry to Bother You, Happy!, Rick and Morty, Archer, BoJack Horseman, and The Goldbergs.

Suits LA guest star Brian Baumgartner

Without a doubt, Baumgartner is best known for his role as the loveable oaf Kevin Malone on all nine seasons of NBC’s The Office. Since the show ended, he’s continued to engage with the show’s robust fandom by hosting and executive producing the podcast An Oral History of The Office in 2020. He released books about the show in partnership with Ben Silverman titled Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office and The Night Before Christmas at Dunder Mifflin.

Meanwhile, he’s also the host of the Off the Beat podcast and has done some non-The Office TV work, including lending his voice to Trash Truck and co-starring in films like License to Wed, Four Christmases, The Last Push, and Into Temptation.

Suits LA guest star Enrico Colantoni

Colantoni has been a working actor in countless films and TV shows for years. He played Keith Mars in more than 70 episodes of Veronica Marks opposite Kristen Bell. Most recently, he co-starred in the comedy series English Teacher and will recur opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in Season 2 of FUBAR. He also currently stars in the police drama Allegiance and the comedy series The Trades.

You may also recognize him from TV shows like The Hot Zone: Anthrax, Station Eleven, Ghosts, Just Shoot Me, The Good Fight, Westworld, Madam Secretary, iZombie, Hot in Cleveland, Warehouse 13, and American Gothic. Meanwhile, his film credits include A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Galaxy Quest, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and Contagion.

Suits LA premieres February 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Meanwhile, you can stream every episode of the original Suits right now.