Brilliant Minds' Spence Moore II Starred In This Cult-Favorite NBC & Peacock Series

Brilliant Minds features an impressive lineup of incredible actors. In this long list is Spence Moore II as Dr. Jacob Nash, a charismatic former football star turned aspiring doctor interning at Bronx General Hospital.

Under the direction of eccentric Dr. Oliver Wolf (portrayed by Zachary Quinto), Dr. Nash and three other interns are regularly assigned to assist with treating patients and figuring out the root of their problems.

But if you thought you recognized Dr. Nash on your small screen when watching new episodes of Brilliant Minds (on NBC on Monday nights at 10/9c), you’re not mistaken.

Moore has been acting in several popular TV shows over the years, and one of his longest-running roles was one that Peacock fans know and love. Read on to find out more about his leading role on NBC's A.P. Bio (streaming on Peacock).

All About Spencer Moore II’s Role on A.P. Bio

Moore starred in 40 episodes of the classroom comedy A.P. Bio, making consistent appearances throughout all four seasons.

The series centered around Professor Jack Griffin (Glen Howerton) who lost his teaching position at Harvard University and found himself teaching at the high school he graduated from. He then comprised a detailed mission with his new students to plot revenge on his Harvard replacement in hopes of getting back on top.

Moore made his debut on the show in Season 1, Episode 1 ("Pilot: Catfish") as high school student Dan Decker, a rebellious bully who has been getting in trouble at Whitlock High. As a consequence, he's forced to enroll in Professor Griffin’s AP biology class.

While the initial goal of putting him into the advanced course was to make him miserable, Dan quickly began to enjoy the class and the people in it.

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Dr. Jacob Nash (Spence Moore II) on Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Rafy/NBC

Not only that, but he grew out of his bullying habits and instead became a comedic, outspoken student.

The socially proclaimed "cool kid" of the class, Decker’s opinions were encouraged by both his fellow students and by Mr. Griffin in their day-to-day conflicts.

During the first three seasons, Dan also sparked a romantic link with Heather (portrayed by Allisyn Snyder), another student in the biology class.

Despite their flirtatious banter, their relationship wasn’t ever actually labeled, but it was popular among fans and was one of the most shipped couples of the show.

Spence Moore II’s comedy skills come from his upbringing

Spence Moore II as Dr. Jacob Nash in Brilliant Minds. Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

Not only was his portrayal of Dan Decker in A.P. Bio hilarious, but Moore’s character in Brilliant Minds is also quite a wisecracker.

Dr. Nash is consistently making jokes to lighten the mood around the hospital, whether the other interns like it or not.

When it comes to comedy, it wasn’t a skill that Moore learned through his work but rather from his own upbringing.

“Growing up, I was often the goofy kid, the kid always trying to make people laugh,” Moore explained to V Magazine. “I had insecurities…but I wore a really big smile.”

