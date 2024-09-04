Meet the Brilliant Cast Behind NBC's Medical Drama Brilliant Minds

Even the best doctors can’t do everything by themselves. Zachary Quinto stars as Dr. Oliver Wolf in NBC’s new medical drama Brilliant Minds, and although he’s a singularly gifted neurologist with an unconventional approach to medicine and the human mind, he needs a great team working alongside him.

Likewise, although Quinto is a veteran of the big and small screens, he needs talented actors alongside him in the cast, including Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, and more.

Ahead of Brilliant Minds’ premiere on NBC on September 23, here’s a rundown of who is in the cast and what they’ve starred in before the new series.

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) on Brilliant Minds Season 1. Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

Zachary Quinto plays Dr. Oliver Wolf, the main character of Brilliant Minds who is based on Dr. Oliver Sacks, the late neurologist known for his books about his work like The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat. Dr. Wolf is head of neurology at Bronx General. An obsessive genius, he’s drawn to people society has deemed as “other” and helps them find hope and purpose. He embraces differences rather than suppressing them. He helps his patients by getting to know them. It’s not about the disease or condition, but about the person — and helping them find a way forward.

Quinto had his breakout success in the mid-'00s when he played Sylar, the villain on the NBC series Heroes. He also played Spock in the 2009 Star Trek film and its two sequels. Some of his other TV roles include the AMC series NOS4A2, The Slap, 24, and a few seasons of American Horror Story. He was nominated for an Emmy for his turn in Asylum.

On the big screen, he’s also appeared in films like Margin Call, Snowden, and Hotel Artemis.

Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce

Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) on Brilliant Minds Season 1. Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

Tamberla Perry plays Dr. Carol Pierce, head of Psychology at Bronx General Hospital and Wolf's longtime friend. She works as one of the most sought-after psychiatrists in NYC, while also navigating issues in her personal life. Carol recruits Wolf to work alongside her at Bronx General to create a neuropsychology dream team, helping patients who have been deemed hopeless.

She recently appeared in the Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone, in which she played Biddy. On TV, she’s had recurring roles in shows like The Good Fight, in which she played Judge Charlotte Hazlewood; Death and Other Details, in which she played Alexandra; and Suits, in which she played Rosalie Williams.

Ashleigh LaThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney

Ashleigh LaThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney in Brilliant Minds. Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

Ashleigh LaThrop plays Dr. Ericka Kinney, a first-year intern at Bronx General who has always lived her life by the books and held herself to a standard of perfection. Now with Dr. Wolf as her new attending, Ericka's thrust into the most unpredictable environment possible and must adapt to survive.

LaThrop is no stranger to procedurals, as she got her first onscreen credit in a 2014 episode of Chicago P.D. Some of her other past credits include The Kominsky Method, in which she played Breana, The Handmaid’s Tale, in which she played Natalie, Utopia, in which she played Becky opposite actor John Cusack, and The Kominsky Method, in which she played Breana. LaThrop also played Hannah in the Fifty Shades of Grey sequels Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed.

Alex MacNicoll as Dr. Van Markus

Alex MacNicoll as Dr. Van Markus in Brilliant Minds. Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

Alex MacNicoll plays Dr. Van Markus, a young doctor who struggles around patients in crisis and can't seem to get it together to complete simple procedures. In the past, this led to his firing from the surgical program and brought him to neurology. As Van navigates his new specialty and tries to survive the challenging work environment of Bronx General, he wonders: Are his struggles typical of all first-year interns or is it something deeper?

MacNicoll got his start in a small role in Modern Family in 2014 and has since gone on to roles in The Fosters, Criminal Minds, Bones, Rizzoli & Isles, A-X-L, Vice (in which he played 17-year-old Dick Cheney), and Unpregnant — just to name a few. Notably, he played Luke Holbrook in Netflix’s teen mystery series The Society, Colton in Transparent, Kyle in Barry, and Peter Standall in 13 Reasons Why.

Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang

Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang in Brilliant Minds. Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

Aury Krebs plays Dr. Dana Dang, a brilliant young doctor who is very open about her mental health struggles and experimentation with medication, on and offline. While Dana appears transparent about almost everything, she's hiding a deeper truth and would rather pop a Xanax than work to resolve the root of her issues.

Per her official website, “Krebs is a queer, Brooklyn-based artist who is committed to the exploration and elevation of dynamic, intersectional storytelling.” She's primarily worked as a theater actor until recently, having appeared in the Off-Broadway musicals Darling Grenadine and A Letter to Harvey Milk.

Krebs made her TV debut in 2021 in Leverage: Redemption and has a recurring role as Tyler in Way Down.

Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols

Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols in Brilliant Minds. Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

Teddy Sears plays Dr. Josh Nicols, a neurosurgeon at Bronx General. Josh is clinical, exacting, and relies on technology to treat his patients — the opposite of Dr. Wolf. The two will play as rivals, constantly going toe-to-toe as they develop a competitive relationship full of tension.

Sears got his onscreen start back in 2001 with roles in One Life to Live and Sex in the City. He's had roles in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, CSI: Miami, Ugly Betty, Mad Men, Rules of Engagement, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (in two separate roles as attorney Josh Sanford and Executive A.D.A. Garrett Blaine), Torchwood, How to Get Away with Murder, American Crime Story, and Chicago Fire as Kyle Sheffield.

His notable TV credits include Raising the Bar, American Horror Story: Murder House, and Masters of Sex. Superhero fans might recognize him from the Arrowverse series The Flash, in which he played the supervillain Zoom.

Spence Moore II as Dr. Jacob Nash

Spence Moore II as Dr. Jacob Nash in Brilliant Minds. Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

Spence Moore II plays Dr. Jacob Nash, an ex-college football star, who after an injury, pivoted to studying medicine. Jacob is used to stadiums of fans cheering him on and has to adapt to a profession that some days can be thankless. This season, Jacob learns that his background as an athlete is not a failure, but a unique experience he can use to reach patients in ways others can’t.

Some of his past credits include one-off roles in Criminal Minds, Ballers, The Rookie, and Good Trouble. He's had main roles as Eric Harper in Five Points, Dan Decker in A.P. Bio, and Danny Poythress in We Are Who We Are. He’s also had recurring roles in All American, The Wonder Years, and Superman & Lois, and notably played a young Damian Anderson — who, as an adult, is played by Jonathan Majors — in Creed III.

Donna Murphy as Muriel Landon

Donna Murphy attends the "Gossip Girl" New York Premiere at Spring Studios on June 30, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Donna Murphy will play Muriel Landon, whose role in the series has yet to be confirmed. Murphy can currently be seen on TV on the HBO series The Gilded Age, where she plays Mrs. Astor.

Fans might also recognize her from Spider-Man 2, in which she played Rosalie Octavius, wife of Doctor Octopus. They might also recognize her voice, as she played Mother Gothel in Disney’s Tangled. Murphy is also an acclaimed stage actress, having won two Tony Awards and been nominated an additional three times.

Brilliant Minds premieres on NBC on Monday, September 23 at 10 p.m.