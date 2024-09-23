Everything to Know About Dr. Van Markus, the "Sweet" Intern on NBC’s Brilliant Minds

Just one episode in, and Brilliant Minds is already shaping up to be NBC’s newest must-watch drama. Mixing humor and heart with an offbeat medical story inspired by real-life medical misfit Dr. Oliver Sacks, the all-new series stars Zachary Quinto (Heroes, American Horror Story, the Star Trek movie franchise) as a modern-day version of the kind of, well, brilliant neurologist. And joining him is a wonderful cast of equally confident, competent characters, one of whom is Dr. Van Markus, played by Alex MacNicoll.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Brilliant Minds on Monday, September 23 at 10/9c on NBC.

Quinto plays genius neurology ace Oliver Wolf (Fun fact: “Wolf” was the real Dr. Sacks’ actual middle name). He’s sort of a quirky loner — the kind of guy who shuns smartphones, swims in the Hudson River, and lifts weights in the dingy garage space where he parks his well-used motorcycle. But he finds it tough to hold down a steady job thanks in part to his own mistrust of the stodgy medical establishment, and partly to the fact that he’s just too downright unconventional and risk-inclined for most hospitals to mess with.

Dr. Wolf might wish he could work alone, but at the hectic Bronx General Hospital where he’s the new head of neurology, he has to make time for a quartet of supportive interns. One of those is a seemingly shy young guy named Dr. Van Markus. And there’s definitely more to Dr. Markus’ story than first meets the eye — as viewers will no doubt discover as the show’s debut season unfolds.

RELATED: Zachary Quinto Explains the Origins of Brilliant Minds in New Behind-the-Scenes Look

What to know about Dr. Van Markus on NBC’s Brilliant Minds

Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll) on Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Rafy/NBC

In Brilliant Minds' debut episode, we first meet Dr. Van Markus alongside the show’s other three interns (the plucky Dr. Ericka Kinney, played by Ashleigh LaThrop; ex-athlete Dr. Jacob Nash, played by Spence Moore II; and Gen-Z cool chick Dr. Dana Dang, played by Aury Krebs).

Right from the start, one of his fellow interns cautions Quinto’s Dr. Wolf about Van’s quiet quirks: He’s “very sweet — and kind of odd.” If so, then he’s a perfect understudy to absorb Dr. Wolf’s against-the-grain approach to treating patients. After just one look, you can tell Dr. Markus is definitely the conscientious sort: When Dr. Wolf begins breaking through to a hard-to-reach neuro patient who’s in danger of losing her kids to state custody, the look on Van’s face says he’s fully bought in on his medical mentor’s unconventional methods — even if means going against standard hospital protocol.

RELATED: Meet the Brilliant Cast Behind NBC's Medical Drama Brilliant Minds

Actor Alex MacNicoll plays Dr. Markus, and chances are, you’ve probably seen him somewhere before on the small screen. After making a comedy splash on Modern Family, MacNicoll’s TV roles would take him to shows including The Fosters, Criminal Minds, Bones, Rizzoli & Isles, A-X-L, Vice (as a young, teenaged Dick Cheney), and Unpregnant, among others. MacNicoll also had memorable parts in the young-adult mystery series The Society (as Luke Holbrook), HBO’s assassin comedy Barry (as Kyle), and 13 Reasons Why (as Peter Standall).

Watch Dr. Van Markus’ well-kept backstory unfold further (with an assist from Dr. Wolf, of course!) on Brilliant Minds, airing Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.