Dr. Van Markus Actor on Brilliant Minds' Potential Intern Love Triangle: "There's a Lot at Stake"

Alex MacNicoll is sure this Brilliant Minds character will keep a possible love triangle under control.

The premiere season of Brilliant Minds is already giving us plenty of interpersonal drama and medical mysteries. But what about romance? While there's certainly tension between Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears), Episode 6, "The Girl Who Cried Pregnant," delivered another new possible love connection.

How to Watch Watch Brilliant Minds Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Zachary Quinto Knows Brilliant Minds' Cases Will Make You Cry: "That's Good!"

In fact, a love triangle seems to be slowly taking shape among the Bronx General Hospital interns.

Specifically, there have been more than a few hints that Dr. Ericka Kinney (Ashleigh LaThrop) may be romantically linked to both Dr. Jacob Nash (Spence Moore II) and Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll).

"Love is exciting, crushes are exciting, flirting is exciting," MacNicoll told NBC Insider when we asked him about the potential interpersonal drama. "But I also think there's a little danger there ... there's just a lot at stake."

The last thing they want to do, he said, is create an "unstable" working environment, especially when their work is so important.

In Episode 5, "The Haunted Marine," Dr. Nash drunkenly stumbled over to Ericka's home and, after a heartfelt conversation, made a move to kiss her. Ericka rejected Jacob's advance, and he fell asleep on her couch. By the time he woke up, he'd completely forgotten his fumble.

RELATED: Brilliant Minds' Alex MacNicoll on Dr. Van's Mirror-Touch: "It Made Me a Better Person"

And in Episode 6, "The Girl Who Cried Pregnant," Dr. Markus was faced with the high-adrenaline challenge of delivering a baby outside the usual hospital environment. Because of his Mirror-Touch Synesthesia symptoms, he was having difficulty focusing. Instead, he zeroed in on Dr. Ericka, whose steadying presence helped him through the unexpected delivery.

He later revealed to her that she was his “anchor,” but their sincere moment got interrupted by the rest of the interns.

Ericka is too "mature" to let Van or Jacob mess with her work

Dr. Ericka Kinney (Ashleigh LaThrop) on Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Rafy/NBC

One thing that has been made crystal clear is that Dr. Ericka Kinney cares immensely about her job. She’s always going above and beyond with each patient, eager to make a good impression on Dr. Wolf.

MacNicoll applauded her on the fact that she wouldn’t let the two men get in the way of her work.

RELATED: All About Dr. Ericka Kinney, the "Real Quarterback" of Brilliant Minds' Intern Team

“That character is very, very, very mature and emotionally intelligent,” he said. “So, I don't think she would let it get to a place where it [wreaked] havoc on the hospital, so to speak.”

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Dr. Jacob Nash (Spence Moore II) on Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Rafy/NBC

The men, on the other hand, might not be able to control their emotions as easily as Dr. Ericka. MacNicoll further reflected that there’s a delicate balance to make sure the characters and their feelings for each other don’t get out of hand.

“It's where they work. There's a lot at stake. There's the balance of the team energy. There's a balance of the relationships with the other people at the hospital,” he added.

Will Ericka end up with one of the two leading men or neither? Only time will tell how this love triangle will unravel.

New episodes of Brilliant Minds premiere on Mondays on NBC at 10/9c and are available to stream on Peacock