Zachary Quinto Knows Brilliant Minds' Cases Will Make You Cry: "That's Good!"

Brilliant Minds is filled with moments that get emotional reactions, and that's what actor Zachary Quinto was hoping for.

When it comes to Brilliant Minds, some scenes can truly be tear-jerkers. Especially since most of the cases throughout the season are loosely based on Dr. Oliver Sacks’ real-life work. Dr. Oliver Wolf (portrayed by Zachary Quinto) and his interns are met with patients from all walks of life at the Bronx General Hospital, most of which have dealt with a harrowing event in their lives and are seeking a diagnosis that explains their problems.

How to Watch Watch Brilliant Minds Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It's emotional stuff, and Quinto is well aware of the reactions people are bound to have.

RELATED: Brilliant Minds' Zachary Quinto Initially Struggled to Understand This About Oliver Sacks

“That's good! I take that as a compliment. Thank you,” Quinto recently told CinemaBlend of making audiences cry. “It's moving, and that's part of what excites me about it, actually. Hopefully [the show is] reflecting back at audiences experiences that they've had that can be cathartic or generate some conversations. I just think we live in a time where seeing ourselves in stories is very comforting, and we're a show that aims to do that.

"So if you were moved and drawn into it and you had an emotional reaction, then I think that means we're doing our job. Which is great," he added.

"The Lost Biker" is Brilliant Minds' most emotional story yet

For instance, in Season 1, Episode 3, “The Lost Biker,” viewers are introduced to Wyatt (played by Steve Howey), one of Oliver’s acquaintances who just so happens to be in a motorcycle gang. After some initial back and forth, he admits that he’s been dealing with some intense memory loss.

After a series of tests, it was revealed that he had been dealing with a time-sensitive tumor that’d been attacking his brain for a while. Faced with only a few months left to live, Wyatt is given the option of surgery that could save his life.

The only caveat is that he would never be able to make a new, lasting memory again.

Wyatt tossed his options back and forth and initially rejected the procedure, but Dr. Wolf made him realize that he has so much more to look forward to in life and to not give up.

Steve Howey as Wyatt James and Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf in Brilliant Minds Season 1, Episode 3. Photo: Rafy/NBC

Before entering the surgery, Oliver breaks Wyatt out of the hospital to make amends with his estranged daughter Hailey as his final coherent memory. Their reunion doesn’t go well and upon leaving, Wyatt's condition gets worse, and he’s rushed into surgery.

The procedure goes well, and Hailey makes an unexpected appearance in the waiting room.

RELATED: How Brilliant Minds Is Following in the Footsteps of Monk & More: "It Destigmatizes"

By the end of the episode, Wyatt takes it one day at a time, navigating his short-term memory by spending time with his wife and rebuilding his relationship with Hailey. He recognizes that his new life is different from what he originally wanted, but he’s learned to accept and celebrate his reality for what it is.

Keep watching Brilliant Minds for more heartwarming, tearful moments.

New episodes of Brilliant Minds premiere on Mondays on NBC at 10/9c and are available to stream on Peacock the next day.