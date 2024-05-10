Zachary Quinto Returns to NBC with Medical Drama Brilliant Minds: Everything to Know

The new medical drama is connected to the late, beloved comedian and actor Robin Williams.

It's been quite a while since actor Zachary Quinto has tackled a non-genre series, but NBC announced on May 10 that it's snagged him to lead the upcoming medical drama Brilliant Minds, coming this fall from writer and executive producer Michael Grassi.

What is Brilliant Minds about?

The series was green-lit in Fall 2023 initially under the title "Dr. Wolf," and follows the work of Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto), a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist, and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier — the human mind — while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

The cases in the show are inspired by Dr. Oliver Wolf Sacks' (1933-2015) real-life brain disorder research and treatment, some of which he chronicled in his non-fiction books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat (1985) and An Anthropologist on Mars (1995).

Before this series, the most well-known adaptation of Dr. Sacks' work was the 1990 Academy Award-nominated film Awakenings, starring Robin Williams as Dr. Malcolm Sayer, who was modeled on Sacks.

Who stars in Brilliant Minds?

Actor Zachary Quinto will embody the role of Dr. Oliver Wolf as he heads a team of interns studying the mysteries of the brain in his neurology department in New York City.

Quinto first made his mark on audiences in 2000s television series like 24 and Heroes. In 2009, he ably stepped into the shoes (and ears) of Mr. Spock in the big-screen Star Trek reboot from director J.J. Abrams (as well as 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness and 2016's Star Trek Beyond). In 2010, Quinto made his Off-Broadway debut as Louis Ironson in the revival of Angels in America, for which he won a Theater World Award. And while he's returned to the small screen in recent years for streaming series and voice work in animated shows, Brilliant Minds marks the first time he's led a high-profile procedural along the lines of E.R. or Chicago Med.

Starring alongside Quinto are Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy.

When does Brilliant Minds premiere? Brilliant Minds premieres on NBC this fall.

Michael Grassi serves as writer and executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Lee Toland Krieger, DeMane Davis, Melissa Aouate, Henrik Bastin, Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, and Will Tennant also executive produce.



Berlanti Productions, Fabel Entertainment, The Imaginarium, Grassi Productions, and Tavala produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

