Zachary Quinto Returning for Brilliant Minds Season 2 on NBC: Details

Dr. Oliver Wolf and the team at Bronx General Hospital will soon return to NBC — Brilliant Minds is bringing back the drama and heart for Season 2.

NBC announced the exciting renewal of the Zachary Quinto-led hospital drama as part of the May 12 NBCUniversal Upfronts, with Brilliant Minds Season 2 joining a stacked Fall slate filled with returning favorites and exciting new series.

When does Brilliant Minds Season 2 premiere? Brilliant Minds returns to our screens this fall. Keep an eye on NBC Insider for updates on the premiere date.

What is Brilliant Minds about?​​ Brilliant Minds follows the many cases of Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), a brilliant, unconventional neurologist based on groundbreaking real-life neurologist Dr. Oliver Sacks. A pioneer in compassionate diagnosis and treatment, Sacks helped to de-stigmatize rare conditions and a variety of neurological disorders through his published case studies. With his bestselling books and tireless advocacy, Dr. Sacks made it his life's work to better understand the human brain and how his patients might not just live but thrive with their conditions. Dr. Sacks passed away from cancer in 2015, but his legacy is front and center in Brilliant Minds, which draws from the cases in two of his books and elements of the doctor's life in Quinto's portrayal. Dr. Wolf works alongside his team of talented interns and the other staff at Bronx General Hospital to explore the last great frontier — the human mind — while grappling with personal relationships and their own mental health.

What happened at the end of Brilliant Minds Season 1? Brilliant Minds Season 1, which reached 31 million viewers across all platforms, ended on an emotional cliffhanger and neurological mystery. After believing that his father, Dr. Noah Wolf, had died decades ago, Dr. Oliver Wolf was shocked to learn that the elderly gentleman (Mandy Patinkin) he'd previously met during an emergency in a collapsed apartment building was, in fact, his father. In the finale, Wolf agreed to meet with his dad, who revealed that he was suffering from an unknown disorder that only his son, the world's most brilliant medical mind, could help him solve. For a full rundown of the Brilliant Minds Season 1 finale and more, check out our finale interview with series creator Michael Grassi, in which he talks bringing legendary actor Mandy Patinkin aboard and more.

Zachary Quinto on Brilliant Minds: "We could do this show for seven years"

The cast of Brilliant Minds appears in Season1 Episode 6 "The Girl Who Cried Pregnant". Photo: Rafy/NBC

"We're telling a story in modern day where I play a character who is a fictional creation of my imagination, and my collaboration with Michael Grassi, our incredible showrunner, and the staff of writers that helped us flesh out these stories," series star Zachary Quinto told NBC Insider of how his character came together. "I've never had an experience like this before, where I have the benefit of all of that source material, not to mention the articles [Sacks] wrote for The New Yorker and The New York Times, the TED Talks he's given, the lectures, and the interviews.

"It's insane!" he continued. "We could do this show for seven years, and I'd still not get to the end of all the source material. But I'm not tethered to any of the vocal mannerisms or physical characteristics of Oliver Sacks himself because we're exploring what would a person like Oliver Sacks experience in today's world? And how can audiences see themselves from today's perspective in the world that we're building around someone so revolutionary and so inspiring as Sacks was."

Brilliant Minds Season 2 premieres on NBC this fall. Brilliant Minds Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.