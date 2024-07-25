The Most Olympic-Level Moments from AGT, Law & Order: SVU, American Ninja Warrior and More! | NBC

The upbeat song was created to be the soundtrack of the Summer Games and to "celebrate everyday greatness." Yeah!

The Official Paris Olympics Song Is Finally Here — See the Music Video Starring Gwen Stefani

Say hi to “Hello World.”

Just in time for the 2024 Paris Games, Grammy winners Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak can be seen performing in the sure-to-be-a-hit “Hello World (Song of the Olympics)," which was released to the masses on Thursday, July 25.

Created to be the soundtrack of this summer’s global competition and to “celebrate everyday greatness” beyond the Games, the song is a high-energy and harmonious team effort between Coca-Cola and the International Olympics Committee.

"Hello World"'s Sweet Message of Unity

“Whoo! Hello world, where ya been? I’ve been waiting for you and your friends.”

Right out of the blocks, the pop song establishes a positive, let’s groove party vibe, thanks to Ryan Tedder, a songwriter, producer, and OneRepublic frontman. The musician created the song with some lyrical help from singer and producer Anderson .Paak, who also sings alongside Bruno Mars as part of the music duo Silk Sonic.

The official music video, kinetic with cuts that move as fast as Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles, showcases Paak and Stefani, a global superstar in her own right, along with Olympians in action.

“It’s Hello World, we showing up, we changing the game,” Stefani — a past Coach on The Voice — belts as the athletes sprint, swim, dive and more.

“Just as the Olympic Games bring the world together every four years, we hope ‘Hello World’ serves as inspiration for fans and athletes from around the world to join in celebrating everyday greatness throughout Paris 2024 and well after,” said Josh Burke, global head of music and culture marketing for The CocaCola Company.

“If you believe that we can make some magic happen, say yeah,” the tune continues. “Let me hear you say yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Is this going to be stuck in our heads? Maybe! But we don't mind.