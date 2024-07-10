The forthcoming Shrek 5 reminds of the time the Puerto Rican megastar pitched his own bizarre Shrek sequel in Please Don't Destroy's sketch.

Bad Bunny Wrote His Own Shrek Sequel in This SNL Season 49 Standout

Shrek 5 is coming in July 2026 — but did you know Bad Bunny already wrote a Shrek sequel? Well, kind of.

When the Puerto Rican rapper and singer pulled double duty as Saturday Night Live Host and Musical Guest on October 21, 2023, he portrayed a cast of characters including a Spanish king, a telenovela star, and everyone's favorite swamp creature, Shrek.

In a standout sketch from Season 49, Bad Bunny showed up to the Please Don't Destroy boys' office dressed as the irritable green ogre. After some hedging, the "MONACO" rapper showed PDD a script he'd written, titled Shrek: Infinity.

The Please Don't Destroy trio agreed to make Bad Bunny happy and act out his Shrek script — which included fan-favorite franchise characters like Puss in Boots, Donkey, and... Michael Jackson?

Bad Bunny pitches his sci-fi Shrek sequel on SNL

The King of Pop's inclusion isn't even the strangest liberties the SNL sketch took with the Shrek cast: Puss in Boots and Donkey are lovers, for one, and Donkey has been diagnosed with cancer. The bizarre take on the fairy tale ends with Shrek and company in outer space, as he "detaches the final escape pod, falling into the sun."

"Benito, that was incredible," said PDD's Ben Marshall — dressed as Puss in Boots — after they finished reading the clearly epic script for the sci-fi Shrek sequel.

"You need to make this," pleaded John Higgins.

"Nah, I didn't like it," said Bad Bunny, throwing the script in the literal trash as he left the office, dejected.

The real Shrek sequel, Shrek 5, will hit theaters on July 1, 2026. Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy are returning to reprise their roles as Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey, respectively.

While we don't know the plot of Shrek 5, we would be surprised if it ended with the characters floating in outer space. But dressed as a green ogre or not, Bad Bunny will always be an "All Star."

Martin Herlihy came up with "Bad Bunny Is Shrek"

SNL alum Seth Meyers praised the sketch when Please Don't Destroy visited Late Night with Seth Meyers in November 2023 to promote their movie, The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

"Who among you has the first seed of this idea?" Meyers asked them.

"That was Marty," Higgins and Marshall said.

"I think it was a panic sort of situation," Herlihy laughed. "But that one, we maybe started it at like midnight or 1, and then we added some stuff throughout the course of the week. And then the final edit is exactly what we wrote at midnight."

Please Don't Destroy Wrote "Bad Bunny Is Shrek" for SNL at 1 a.m.

"Oh, see, that happened a lot," said Meyers, who served as head writer during his tenure in addition to being a long-running cast member. "Sometimes you would write something, it would get picked, and then you overwrite it."

"Yes," Herlihy, Marshall, and Higgins agreed.

"And then you realize, weirdly, the crazy idea we had was the best idea," Meyers said.