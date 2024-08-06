Zachary Quinto Is Eccentric Dr. Wolf in NBC’s New Medical Drama Brilliant Minds | Official Trailer

Why is the G.O.A.T. in a boot? With her last Paris Olympics event behind her, Simone Biles gives an update on her health.

Simone Biles Gives Update on Her Calf After She's Spotted Wearing a Medical Boot

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles ended her Paris Olympics experience with four medals (three gold, one silver) around her neck — and a medical shoe on her left foot.

But why was “the G.O.A.T.” wearing a boot following her final competition at the Games? Biles, now the most decorated American Olympic gymnast of all time, told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb the boot was a “precautionary” measure as she heals from a minor injury.

“We’re resting up as much as possible," Biles explained, adding that gymnasts “tour in a couple weeks. So, I’m just going to rest and heal.”

The “Gold Over America Tour” is slated for 30 arenas in the fall. In the meantime, Biles, who was wearing the boot after the floor exercise, her final event, is safeguarding herself.

Simone Biles of Team United States looks on prior to the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

“I feel like elite athletes are pretty tough, so we’re just, through pain or pleasure, we’re ready for whatever,” she told NBC’s Mike Tirico following her floor exercise, according to the TODAY report.

What happened to Simone Biles' calf? Biles in a boot isn’t the first sign of the gymnast raising a potential red flag of a physical issue raised in Paris. Early in the competition, the 27-year-old gymnast tweaked her calf. During the qualifying round on her first day of competition, Biles "felt a little something in her calf" during warm-up on the floor, her coach told NPR at the time, NBC Insider reported.

Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Biles had her ankle wrapped with tape as a result of the issue. But, according to her coach, it was “never in [Biles’] mind” that she’d withdraw from qualifications.

After her final event at the Olympics, Biles told Tirico, “Calf is good. It’s just precautionary, making sure, because we still have tour after this to heal up and all of that stuff. So, just a little bit of soreness.”

Simone Biles’ Medal Haul from the Paris Games

US' Simone Biles poses with her goat necklace after the artistic gymnastics women's all around final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 1, 2024. Photo: Loic Venance/AFP

Three years after Biles was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after experiencing a dangerous mental block known as the twisties, the record-setting athlete was determined to make a comeback.

She did — in glittering fashion.

On July 30, the U.S. women's team won gold, which made Biles the most decorated American gymnast of all time. And she was just getting started.

Biles won an individual all-around gold medal on Aug. 1. Two days later, she earned gold in the vault, and on a silver in the floor exercise on Aug. 5. However, Biles didn’t medal in the balance beam, TODAY reported in another story.

Biles won her 11th Olympic medal and seventh gold in Paris. That puts her in striking range of Soviet legend Larisa Latynina’s nine golds, the most of any gymnast, NBC Sports reported.

When asked about competing in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, Biles left things up in the air, saying, "Never say never."