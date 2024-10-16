5 Peacock Shows to Binge To Prepare for St. Denis Medical

From classics to hidden gems, here are 5 great workplace sitcoms to catch on Peacock while we wait for St. Denis Medical!

NBC’s new workplace comedy, St. Denis Medical, is bringing a comic twist to the world of healthcare professionals. Set in a hectic Oregon hospital, the show’s ensemble cast humorously navigates the everyday tasks and trials of life in the medical field. The series is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 12 at 8/7c on NBC and will be streaming on Peacock the next day.

Of course, St. Denis Medical is far from the first workplace sitcom to grace NBC's airwaves. That means if St. Denis Medical looks up your alley, but you don't want to wait for that November premiere, Peacock has got you covered. From icons of the genre to other shows from the same co-creators, here are five shows like St. Denis Medical you can stream now on Peacock!

Superstore

Cloud 9 Superstore sells just about everything, from groceries to guns, family photos to liquor, and the variety of situations its oddball squad of employees find themselves in seems just as limitless. Superstore shares more than a genre with St. Denis Medical – it also shares a creator, as Justin Spitzer created Superstore and co-created St. Denis Medical. His fellow co-creator, Eric Legin, wrote several episodes of Superstore. The Show also shares core cast members, Kaliko Kauahi (who plays Sandra in Superstore and Val in St. Denis Medical) and Josh Lawson (who plays Tate in Superstore and Bruce in St. Denis Medical). Superstore is a fan favorite, and all six of its seasons are streaming now on Peacock!

Scrubs

Before we met the staff at St. Denis Medical, we loved the team of Sacred Heart Hospital in the classic NBC sitcom Scrubs! The show centers on J.D. (Zach Braff) and Turk (Donald Faison) as two young medical interns learning the ropes of work in a hospital, as well as getting to know the lovable gang of misfits that make up its staff. Plus, Spitzer wrote the Season 3 episode “My Butterfly.” If St. Denis Medical has you itching for more hospital-set comedy, Peacock has all nine seasons of Scrubs available to stream.

The Office

Even a decade after it left the air, The Office is still a titan among sitcoms and a point of reference for just about every workplace mockumentary that’s come since. It’s also a premise that resonates worldwide, as NBC’s American edition The Office was adapted from a British series of the same name, and French, Chilean, German, French Canadian, Israeli, Swedish, Czech, Finnish, Indian, Polish and Saudi Arabian versions have also been made. Chronicling the daily exploits of the employees at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, the show blends relatable scenarios with comic misadventures and an endearing ensemble. Spitzer also wrote many of the show’s episodes, and became a co-executive producer later in its run! The Office is streaming on Peacock now.

Parks and Recreation

The iconic sitcom Parks and Recreation, often known to fans by its shortened title Parks and Rec, puts a political spin on the workplace mockumentary genre. The show follows bureaucrats working for the Parks Department of the fictional Pawnee, Indiana, and incorporates politics and current events into its comedy – look out for cameos from Senator John McCain, First Lady Michelle Obama, and then-Vice President Joe Biden! All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are streaming on Peacock.

American Auto

American Auto might be the most underrated pick on this list, having only run for two seasons, but it’s yet another hilarious twist on the workplace sitcom. The show is set at a Payne Motors, a fictional auto manufacturing company that finds itself struggling under a new CEO who jumped ship from a pharmaceutical company and possesses very little knowledge of cars. Spitzer also created American Auto, and Ledgin was a writer and executive producer on the show, so it’s packed with their signature comedic style that's sure to be on display in St. Denis Medical. Watch American Auto now on Peacock!

St. Denis Medical premieres on Tuesday, November 12 at 8/7c on NBC and will be streaming on Peacock.