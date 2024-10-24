The Late Night Host and former SNL cast member delivers a chilling tale about the "curse" of Connor.

Seth Meyers Tells an Eerily Familiar Story in This Viral SNL Halloween Sketch

Halloween just isn’t complete without creepy campfire stories or festive Saturday Night Live sketches. Thankfully, one viral sketch from 2018 has us covered on both.This scary story told by Seth Meyers isn't about a ghost creaking around your house or a retelling of a chilling urban legend. No, this story is real and can happen to just about everyone.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Becomes Chucky's HR Manager in This Hilarious SNL Halloween Sketch

In SNL’s viral “A Frightening Tale” sketch (watch the full video above) from Season 44, Episode 3, cast members Melissa Villaseñor, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, and Beck Bennett are sitting around a campfire when they ask Meyers to tell a scary story.

“You got any good ones?” Gardner asks, to which Meyers says they “should just turn in” for the night.

“Oh, come on man,” Moffat hits back at him.

“Fine, you wanna be scared?” Meyers warns the group. “I got a story. Only thing is it’s not a story, it’s real. And it happened to me about two years ago when I was still at the ad agency.”

Seth Meyers terrifies with a scary story about a college grad who “had a lot to say”

Heidi Gardner and Seth Meyers during "Scary Story" on Saturday Night Live Season 44 Episode 3 on Saturday, October 13, 2018. Photo: Ava Williams/NBC

Meyers begins to tell the scary story, explaining that he got a call from his dad who asked if he’d have coffee with his friend’s son, Connor, played by cast member Kyle Mooney.

“That’s no big deal, right?” Moffat says.

“A 22-year-old recent college grad,” Meyers clarifies before dramatically adding, “And aspiring filmmaker.”

The scene then cuts to Connor rambling about how “movies these days” are all reboots or sequels. “Hollywood has no original ideas … that’s why when I make my movies, things are actually going to be different. Trust me.”

“So his take was that basic?” Bennett asks in fear.

“Exactly, but like he was the first person who ever said it,” Meyers responds.

The story continues that Meyers was there listening to Connor “break down the state of the industry” for over two hours.”

RELATED: Margot Robbie's Sexy Librarian Turns Out to be a Ghoul in SNL's Halloween Sketch

“Since when is every movie based on a video game or fricken rollercoaster,” Connor ranted. “It’s like ‘Hello, Hollywood, can you actually make something about real people?’ For my movies, they should have a warning that plays before that says ‘This movie might actually make you think.’”

After a coffee meeting that made Meyers’ eyes twitch, Connor takes it up a notch with a stream of texts that go unanswered.

“3D? Dude, hurts my eyes,” one message reads.

“Duder! Grab a beer?” reads another.

“Happy Thanksgiving, brutha,” yet another blue text bubble says

Meyers then reveals that to break the “curse” of Connor, he needs to pass him off to someone else at the campfire — and Bennett is the unlucky soul. “I’m so sorry,” Meyers says as Connor appears out of the darkness to ask, “You wanna be on my podcast? We talk about classic Hollywood films.”

RELATED: 20 SNL Halloween Sketches That Will Have You Howling With Laughter