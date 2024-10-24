Margot Robbie's Sexy Librarian Turns Out to be a Ghoul in SNL's Halloween Sketch

In a terrifying sketch starring Margo Robbie, Saturday Night Live turned the "sexy librarian" trope on its head.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

In "The Librarian" from the Barbie star's October 1, 2016 episode of SNL, Season 42 cast member Bobby Moynihan plays Jeremy, a student who has a crush on his school's librarian, Miss Dalton (Robbie).

When Jeremy's friends — played by Kenan Thompson, Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, and Alex Moffat — spill Jeremy's crush to Miss Dalton, she asks him, "Well, what are you going to do about it?"

In a scene inspired by 1980s teen comedies like Ferris Bueller's Day Off or Weird Science, Miss Dalton starts to undress in a slow-mo fantasy sequence set to Yello's classic new wave track, "Oh Yeah."

RELATED: Adele's a Gorgeous Ghost Who Meets Pete Davidson's Chad in This Spooky SNL Sketch

At first, the boys are enthralled by Miss Dalton's striptease. But their dream transforms into a nightmare when she starts pulling out clumps of her hair to reveal a bald head. It gets even more bizarre has she eats the skin of a banana, an entire lollipop — including the stick — and takes out her fake teeth to show a mouth of jagged ones underneath.

Margot Robbie's a Barbie ghoul in SNL's "The Librarian" sketch

Margot Robbie as Ms. Dalton during "The Librarian" sketch on Saturday Night Live on October 1, 2016 Photo: Caroline De Quesada/NBC

Miss Dalton's demonic dance continues as she reveals that she has not one, but two tattoos of actor Haley Joel Osment (one from The Sixth Sense era, and one inexplicably depicting what he looks like now). Then the librarian spots another woman (Cecily Strong), who falls under her spell. The two lean in for a kiss,y et Miss Dalton snaps the woman's neck.

"Straight up murder?!" Thompson's character screams in slo-mo terror.

Season 42 cast member Beck Bennett enters as a man with a snake draped across his shoulders, joining in to dance with Miss Dalton. To close out her nightmare number, the librarian slinks across the table towards Jeremy and licks his cheek with a long forked tongue.

Miss Dalton's frightening finale regains the boys' interest as she unbuttons her blouse — wach to the end for their explosive reaction.

Watch "The Librarian" from Season 42, Episode 1 of Saturday Night Live above.

Bobby Moynihan and Margot Robbie as Ms. Dalton during "The Librarian" sketch on Saturday Night Live on October 1, 2016 Photo: Caroline De Quesada/NBC

Where can I watch Margot Robbie's full Saturday Night Live episode?

You can stream Margot Robbie's SNL episode — and every episode from all 50 seasons — on Peacock anytime.