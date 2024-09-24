What Are the Dolls Reba McEntire Is Giving Out to Her Artists on The Voice?

The Voice Coaches have a storied tradition of giving presents to the Artists who agree to join their teams. And the Season 26 gifts are pretty cool. Snoop Dogg is handing out chain necklaces with a special meaning. Michael Bublé has jerseys on hand for the Artists who pick him. And Reba McEntire has the cutest Funko Pop! dolls for the singers who join her crew.

The dolls are a departure from McEntire's previous-season gifts. For Season 25, she handed out chicken tenders to her Artists, and in Season 24, she had tater tots. So while the Season 26 dolls may be a bummer to Artists who are hungry after their Blind Auditions, they certainly will last longer than fried food!

Reba McEntire gifts Funko Pop dolls for her The Voice Season 26 team members

Reba McEntire during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"This season, I'm giving all my Artists a Funko Pop! Reba," McEntire said during The Voice Season 26 premiere. "So Reba's with you wherever you go."

The Funko Pop! doll the Voice Artists get sees McEntire styled in a black ensemble. And get this: A second Funko Pop! is available for fans to purchase for a limited time. While not exactly the same as the one McEntire's Artists have, this Funko Pop! doll is just as cute. It tributes the country queen's 1993 CMT appearance in which she wore a now-iconic red dress. This doll (which you can see below) is available for pre-order between September 24 and November 1. Get details here.

Dang! Whatâre yâall waitinâ on? The Queen of Country Music hits the stage now. For a limited time, pre-order exclusive POP! Reba McEntire in her iconic red dress from the 1993 CMA Awards. https://t.co/eXuTV8DacJ#FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/v9icIOed7l — Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 24, 2024

The Voice Season 26 is McEntire's third straight as a Coach, and she's mastered the art of turning her chair.

“It’s not how [the Artists] look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” she said about her Artist-selection strategy. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”