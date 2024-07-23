Olympic Triathlon 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Get all the information on where and when to watch all of the competition at the Summer Games in Paris.

At the Summer 2024 Olympics in Paris, five athletes make up the Team USA triathlon squad racing for gold. You’re going to want to be ready to see them in action each stage of the way.

Swim, bike, run! In the triathlon, that’s always the sequence and every rigorous part of the event packs unique challenges and edge-of-your-seat excitement and surprises.

The triathlon debuted as an Olympic event at the Sydney 2000 Summer Olympics. It features both men's and women's competitions, each consisting of a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40k bike ride, and a 10k run. A mixed relay event was added at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Key athletes to watch

Two men and three women are set to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Taylor Knibb is among the fantastic five. She won a silver medal in mixed relay at Tokyo 2020, where at age 23 she was the youngest woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic triathlon team.

Right now Knibb is getting in full gear for Paris. “This is the time to focus on training,” she told NBCOlympics.com. Knibb also qualified for road cycling.

Taylor Knibb after winning the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside competition on April 06, 2024 in Oceanside, California. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Morgan Pearson, 30, was silver medalist in the mixed relay at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he finished 42nd in the men’s individual triathlon.

Pearson, who’s impressed with podium finishes in World Triathlon Series events, keeps his Tokyo silver medal out of sight -- and has eyes on the prize in Paris. “I wanna be hungry for the next one,” Pearson told NBC4.

Seth Rider, a near-constant figure on the American World Triathlon roster, will make his Olympics debut in the City of Light.

Now 27, he finished his first triathlon when he was 6. By the 2014 Youth Olympics, he was hooked, WATN Memphis reported. "That's kind of when I started to believe that I could really be a professional and make it my job," Rider said.

Kirsten Kasper was named USA Triathlon Rookies of the Year in 2014. She’s covered a lot of distance in the water, by bike, and on foot since then. Now 32, she premieres as an Olympian in Paris.

Taylor Spivey, 33, who narrowly missed qualifying for Tokyo 2020, has emerged as one of the “most decorated and consistent American short-course triathletes in the last five years,” according triathlete.com.

Impressive stuff from an athlete whose first competitive open-water swim experiences were as a lifeguard in California. Keep eyes peeled as Spivey steps up in her first Olympics.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more.

Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for Olympic triathlon events

Tuesday, July 30

2:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Triathlon

Wednesday, July 31

2:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Triathlon

Monday, August 5

2:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Team Relay