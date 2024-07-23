Olympic Sport Shooting 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Team USA more than twice as many gold medals in the sport than its closest competition.

Team USA is shooting for gold in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, maintaining its status as having more Olympic medals in the sport than any other country.

Seventeen men and women will participate in at least one of 15 events using one of three weapons: shotgun, pistol, and rifle. Athletes using the pistol or rifle will have to aim at targets from 10, 25, and 50 meters, and depending on the event, sometimes from three positions (kneeling, prone, and standing), according to NBC Olympics. Shotgun events will include skeet and trap, with shooters aiming for clay targets in the air.

Currently, the U.S. has 116 medals to its name in its history, with more than twice as many golds as its second-place rival, China, per Olympedia.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

Key athletes to watch

Three-time shotgun Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock, 35, hopes that since Paris 2024 will introduce mixed men’s and women’s teams in the skeet competition, he can increase his chances of winning and become one of six Americans with four or more gold medals in shooting, according to NBC Olympics.

Vincent Hancock of Team United States during the Skeet Men's Finals on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 26, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“It’s a cool thought, but it doesn’t go into changing anything that I do,” he said in the June 2024 interview.

A former U.S. Army marksmanship unit sergeant, Hancock holds numerous military honors, including the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, according to his Team USA profile.

World Cup Champion Austen Smith, 22, of Texas, coached by Vincent Hancock, made her Olympic debut in 2020 and will return for Paris. The same goes for fellow shotgun shooter and I.S.S.F. (International Shooting Sport Federation) World Champion Derrick Mein.

Returning rifle Olympian Mary Tucker, 22, helped the mixed team win silver at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. According to USA Shooting, she garnered the nickname “rebel child” after quitting high school, only to be recruited by the University of Kentucky, where she earned multiple awards in her field, such as Rookie Shooter of the Year and Athlete of the Year.

Markswoman Sagen Maddalena, who placed fifth at the Tokyo Games, will also return for a second chance at a medal.

RELATED: Sha’Carri Richardson's Reaction To Meeting Snoop Dogg Is So Relatable (VIDEO)

For the pistol events, former U.S. Marine Keith Sanderson, the chief marksmanship instructor for the U.S.M.C. base in Hawaii, will also compete in Paris, having already competed in the Rio de Janeiro 2016, London 2012, and Beijing 2008 Games, according to his Team USA bio.

Sanderson will be joined by pistol-slinging Alexis Lagan, making her second Olympics appearance since Tokyo 2020.

Learn more about the athletes headed to the Games on NBC's Olympics website.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for shooting events

Saturday, July 27

4:30 a.m. ET: Mixed Team Air Rifle Final

Sunday, July 28

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Air Pistol Final

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Air Pistol Final

Monday, July 29

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Air Rifle Final

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Air Rifle Final

Monday, July 30

3:30 a.m. ET: Mixed Team Air Pistol Final

9:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Trap Final

Wednesday, July 31

9:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Trap Final

Thursday, August 1

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Rifle 3 Positions Final

Friday, August 2

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Rifle 3 Positions Final

Saturday, August 3

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pistol Final

9:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Skeet Final

Sunday, August 4

9:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Skeet Final

Sunday, August 5

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol Final

9:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Team Skeet Final