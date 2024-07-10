Olympic Cycling 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

From BMX freestyle tricks to the long 200k road race, cycling has something for everyone.

The wheels are in motion for America’s top cyclists to make an impressive showing at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Team USA includes reigning world champs, seasoned veterans and eager Olympic novices hoping to peddle their way to victory in a series of team and individual events.

Cycling at the Games will be divided into five separate disciplines that include road cycling, track cycling, BMX racing, BMX freestyle and mountain biking.

Whether it’s watching the men’s road racers bike 200 kilometers in a trial of endurance or catching the action-packed BMX freestyle riders perform one trick after another, cycling offers something for everyone.

Key athletes to watch

Olympic veteran Chloe Dygert will be a double threat as she’s once again competing in both road cycling and track cycling. Dygert is the current reigning world champ in the women’s time trial and is heavily favored to win in Paris, according to The Associated Press. She’s also proved her athletic prowess on the track, winning a bronze medal in the team pursuit in Tokyo and a silver medal in the team pursuit in Rio de Janeiro, according to her profile on TeamUSA.com.

Gold medalist Jennifer Valente of The United States celebrates winning during the medal ceremony after the Women Elite Omnium at the 96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023, Day 7 on August 09, 2023 in Glasgow. Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Jennifer Valente is hoping to repeat her gold medal win in Tokyo at this year’s games. Valente took the top honor at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the omnium, while also taking home the bronze in the team pursuit, according to NBCOlympics.com. During her first Olympic appearance in Rio de Janeiro, Valente was part of the team effort to win silver.

Fans will also want to keep track of BMX racing veteran Alise Willoughby. Willoughby won her third world championship in BMX racing earlier this year and will be heading to the Olympics for the fourth time, according to NBC Sports. Willoughby, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world, took home a silver medal in 2016, but crashed twice in the semi-finals in Tokyo putting her out of medal contention.

Five time world champion Hannah Roberts will be one to watch in the BMX Freestyle. Roberts took home the silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but is hoping to add a gold medal to her collection this year in Paris. She made history in 2019 when she became the first woman to land a 360 tailwhip during a competition.

Hannah Roberts of USA competes during the women's park qualification on June 21, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: David Balogh/Getty Images

On the men's side, 25-year-old Matteo Jorgenson has had some recent success in Paris, winning the 2024 Paris-Nice race. He'll be competing in the Men's Road Race alongside fellow Team USA members Brandon McNulty and Magnus Sheffield. In track cycling, Grant Koontz will be competing for the U.S. in Men's Omnium, while Kamren Larson and Cameron Wood will be repping the U.S. in Men's BMX.

In BMX freestyle, Justin Dowell is competing in his second Olympics. He finished 8th at the 2020 Tokyo Games, but took home a second-place finish at the 2022 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Riley Amos, who will be racing in Mountain Bike Cross-Country, is riding high entering the Games, stringing together five consecutive wins during the 2024 UCI Under-23 Cross-Country World Cup.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule.”

Complete schedule for Olympic cycling events

Saturday, July 27

8:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual Time Trials

Sunday, July 28 8:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Mountain Bike

Monday, July 29

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Mountain Bike

Tuesday, July 30

7:25 a.m. ET: BMX Freestyle: Men’s & Women’s Qualifying

Wednesday, July 31

7:10 a.m. ET: BMX Freestyle: Men’s & Women’s Finals

Thursday, August 1

2:00 p.m. ET: BMX Racing: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinal

Friday, August 2

2:00 p.m. ET: BMX Racing: Men’s & Women’s Semifinal, Finals

Saturday, August 3

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Road Race

Sunday, August 4

8:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Road Race

Monday, August 5

11:00 a.m. ET: Track: Women’s Team Sprint Finals, & more

Tuesday, August 6

11:30 a.m. ET: Track: Men’s Team Sprint Finals, and more

Wednesday, August 7

6:45 a.m. ET: Track: Men's Individual Sprint, Women's Keirin, & More

11:30 a.m. ET: Track: Men's & Women's Team Pursuit Finals, & More

Thursday, August 8

11:00 a.m. ET: Track: Women's Keirin, Men's Omnium Finals, & More

Friday, August 9

8:00 a.m. ET: Track: Men's Individual Sprint Semifinals, & More

12:00 p.m. ET: Track: Men's Individual Sprint, Women's Madison Finals

Saturday, August 10

11:00 a.m. ET: Track: Men’s Madison Final, & More

Sunday, August 11

5:00 a.m. ET: Track: Women’s Omnium Final, & More