Olympic Canoeing 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Three-time Olympian Casey Eichfeld is back and better than ever.

Canoeing has been an Olympic legacy sport for a century and the 2024 Paris Olympics won't be any different.

Four canoeists representing Team USA will be competing at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Canoeing races come in two broad categories: slalom and sprint. Slalom is based on a classic ski slalom and debuted at the Munich 1972 Munich Games before earning a permanent spot during the 1992 Barcelona Games, per Olympics.com.

Slalom canoeing takes place on a river course equipped with gates that athletes must maneuver through. It includes upstream and downstream sections, challenging competitors to the river’s currents. In contrast, sprint canoeing unfolds on a straight, flatwater course, marked with lanes for athletes to make a straightforward dash to the finish line.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

Currently, Team USA has earned five medals since 1948 across both sprint and slalom categories.

Read more about the canoeists heading into Paris 2024.

Key athletes to watch

After qualifying through the 2024 Pan American Championships, Jonas Ecker is making his way to the Summer Games. Developing a love for the water at a young age, Ecker started paddling at 12 years old. He’s joining the roster after being a member on the U.S. National Team since 2018.

A three-time Olympian who participated in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Games, Casey Eichfeld is back for Paris 2024. The 34-year-old is bringing over a decade worth of World Championship experience to the roster.

Casey Eichfeld of the USA competes in Men's Canoe Heats Run 1 of ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup Krakow 2024 on Kolna Sport Centre track on June 14, 2024 in Krakow. Poland. Photo: Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Staring his Olympic legacy as an 18-year-old at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008, he participated in the now discontinued C-2 category. In Paris, Eichfeld will be the first American canoeist to compete in four Olympics in the slalom, or whitewater, disciplines, according to the Team USA.

“Paddling has been my entire life – 34 years I’ve known nothing else, it has been my entire focus..I’m absolutely going to get in that starting gate fighting for that podium,” Eichfeld said regarding the C-1 final scheduled for Monday, July 29. “I feel like lately I’ve had a bit of a jump and I’m on a new plateau because things are feeling more comfortable…”

Alongside Eichfeld is Nevin Harrison. The 22-year-old is back for her second Olympics following Tokyo 2020, where she won gold in C1 200m. Following her win, she became the first American woman to earn an Olympic gold medal in sprint canoeing.

Learn more about the athletes headed to the Games on NBC's Olympics website.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for canoeing events

Saturday, July 27

9:00 a.m. ET: Slalom: Men’s Canoe & Women’s Kayak Heats

Sunday, July 28

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Women’s Kayak Semifinal

11:45 a.m. ET: Slalom: Women’s Kayak Final

Monday, July 29

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Men’s Canoe Semifinal

11:20 a.m. ET: Slalom: Men’s Canoe Final

Tuesday, July 30

9:00 a.m. ET: Slalom: Men’s Kayak & Women’s Canoe Heats

Wednesday, July 31

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Women’s Canoe Semifinal

11:25 a.m. ET: Slalom: Women’s Canoe Final

Thursday, August 1

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Men’s Kayak Semifinal

11:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Men’s Kayak Final

Friday, August 2

9:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Kayak Cross Time Trials

Saturday, August 3

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Kayak Cross Round 1

12:05 p.m. ET: Slalom: Kayak Cross Repechages

Sunday, August 4

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Kayak Cross Heats

Monday, August 5

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Kayak Cross Finals

Tuesday, August 6

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s K-4, C-2,K-2 Sprint: Heats

7:10 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s C-2, K-2 Sprint, QF

Wednesday, August 7

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s K-1, C-1 Sprint: Heats

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Spring: K-1, QF, & More

Thursday, August 8

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s K-4 Spring & More

6:40 a.m. ET: Men’s C-2, Men’s & Women’s K-4 Sprint: Finals

Friday, August 9

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s C-2, K2 Sprint: SF

6:40 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s K2, C-2 Sprint, Finals & More

Saturday, August 10

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s K-1, C-1 Sprint: Semifinals

6:40 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s K-1, C-1 Sprint: Finals