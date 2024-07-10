Olympic Archery 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Team USA is aiming to win its first Olympic title in archery since 1996.

An Olympic sport that debuted in 1900, archery was a mainstay of the early Olympics through 1920, but fell out of favor, not to return until 1972. Since then, however, it's been a consistent presence and the 2024 Paris Games will be no different.

Team USA is sending four archers – one man and three women – to the City of Light in search of the nation's first gold medal in the event since 1996.

In Olympic archery, athletes are judged primarily based on their scoring accuracy, which reflects their ability to consistently hit the target’s scoring zone, with higher scores awarded for closer shots to the center.

Judges also assess the archer’s technique, including stance, draw, anchor, and release. Consistency throughout the competition, both in performance and adherence to rules, is crucial for athletes aiming to end up in top rankings and placements.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

Team USA’s roster contains both novice and experienced players entering the competition at Paris 2024. Read more to learn which athletes to watch.

Key athletes to watch

Brady Ellison of USA during the Men's recurve finals during the 2024 Pan American Championships on April 14, 2024 in Medellin, Colombia. Photo: World Archery Federation via Getty Images

Four-time Olympian Brady Ellison leads the roster in Paris. The 35-year-old three-time Olympic medalist is gearing up for his last shot at Olympic glory. Ellison came into the 2020 Tokyo Games ranked No. 1 in the world, but fell short during the quarterfinals and lost to Mete Gazoz of Turkiye.

World No. 1 Casey Kaufhold, 20, is leading the U.S.'s women’s roster. Kaufhold began archery at a young age. In 2023, she became the first American woman to hold the World No. 1 ranking in women's recurve, per her Team USA profile. She's hoping to become the first U.S woman to win an individual medal since 1976, when Luann Ryon won gold in Montreal.

Casey Kaufhold of USA during the Women's recurve finals during the 2024 Pan American Championships on April 14, 2024 in Medellin, Colombia. Photo: World Archery Federation via Getty Images

In a 2024 interview with Team USA, Kaufhold spoke to what extent Ellison has inspired her career thus far as gear up for the Olympics. “So, the thing that he’s taught me is that no matter where you are, just step up there and do the same thing you do every time.” She said. “It’s nothing special. It’s still the same you, the same bow, the same arrow, and the same target.”

RELATED: Sha’Carri Richardson's Reaction To Meeting Snoop Dogg Is So Relatable (VIDEO)

“We are all genuinely excited,” said Kaufhold. “The dream of winning gold is no longer just a dream, it’s now the goal.”

Learn more about the athletes headed to the Games on NBC's Olympics website.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for archery events

Sunday, July 28

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Team: Round of 16

8:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals

Monday, July 29

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Team: Round of 16

8:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals

Tuesday, July 30

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 (Part 1)

11:45 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 (Part 2)

Wednesday, July 31

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 (Part 3)

11:45 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 (Part 4)

Thursday, August 1

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 (Part 4)

11:45 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 (Part 5)

Friday, August 2

3:30 a.m. ET: Mixed Team: Round of 16

8:15 a.m. ET: Mixed Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals

Saturday August 3

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Individual: Round of 16

7:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Individual: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals

Sunday August 4

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Individual: Round of 16

7:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Individual: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals