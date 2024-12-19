NFL Holiday Schedule 2025: Sunday Night Football, Christmas Kickoff Times & More

Hoda Kotb Reveals What She Will and Won't Miss About Hosting the TODAY Show

It's Christmas time, but it's also football time, so let's get organized, NFL fans.

We're in the final weeks of the NFL regular season, but we're also in the final weeks of 2024, which means all those NFL games are syncing up with the holidays. Week 17 of the season in particular is going to have to compete with Christmas and all its assorted merriment for our attention, so if you're a football fan, it's important to have a game plan.

So, which games are happening during Christmas week, and when can you watch them? How does it all culminate on Sunday Night Football? That's what we're here to talk about. So let's take a closer look at the NFL holiday schedule for 2024.

Will there be NFL games on Christmas Day, 2024? Yes! Though the holiday has traditionally been more of an NBA day, the National Football League is focused on putting on a big Christmas show this year as well, with not one but two games to keep you occupied in between opening gifts and eating a holiday feast. Here are those two matchups, along with kickoff times: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans - 4:30 p.m. ET

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans scrambles under pressure from Nick Herbig of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Who's playing the rest of Christmas week in 2024?

Because Christmas falls on a Wednesday this year, the next day will offer the standard Thursday night NFL matchup while you eat leftover cookies and play with your gifts. Here's who's playing:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears - 8:15 p.m. ET

The action will continue on Saturday, as the NFL continues to spread its schedule out a bit for the final couple of weeks of the regular season. We've got three games to look forward to on December 28:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots - 1:00 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals - 4:30 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams - 8:00 p.m. ET

Then comes Sunday, December 29, and the usual packed slate of daytime action. Here's the schedule:

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills - 1:00 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings - 1:00 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints - 1:00 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants - 1:00 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1:00 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - 1:00 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns - 4:05 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 4:25 p.m. ET

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football on Christmas week?

The week of Christmas action will be capped off by Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. Tune in at 8:20 p.m. ET on December 29 to see the Atlanta Falcons take on the Washington Commanders.

For more on every matchup, head over to NBC Sports.