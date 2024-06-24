NBC Nascar Announcers For 2024 Season: Which Commentators Are in the Booth?

It's officially NASCAR season on NBC, so let's take a look at who's covering the sport for the network.

NASCAR's season is officially underway on NBC. Earlier this month, NBC Sports kicked off its coverage of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series with the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, setting the stage for another year of big races.

As always, NBC Sports will have you covered with both news from around the circuit and live broadcasts of key races, all headlined by some of the best motorsports minds in the business.

So, who's in the broadcast booth for NBC this season? Let's take a quick closer at the talent NBC Sports is bringing to the track.

Who's Who in NBC's 2024 NASCAR Coverage

Noah Gragson (#10 Stewart Haas Racing Overstock.com Ford) and Ricky Stenhouse (#47 JTG Daugherty Racing Kroger/Kleenex 100 Years Chevrolet) in turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301 race on June 23, 2024 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH. Photo: Malcolm Hope/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jeff Burton - Analyst

Jeff Burton. Photo: NBC Sports

A living NASCAR legend known as "The Mayor" for both his popularity and his advocacy on key safety issues affecting the sport, former driver Jeff Burton is back in the broadcast booth as an analyst for NBC this season. A veteran wheelman with more than 1,000 starts to his name, Burton offers valuable insight into every facet of NASCAR, and knows exactly what every driver is going through.

Steve Letarte - Analyst

Steve Letarte. Photo: NBC Sports

Joining Burton again this season is Steve Letarte, a former crew chief who's worked with NASCAR icons like Jeff Gordon and whose accomplishments include a win at the fabled Daytona 500. He began work with a major racing team when he was just 16, and worked his way through the ranks of the crew until he became one of the most respected chiefs in the sport. Now, he brings his insights to NBC's broadcasts.

Rick Allen - Lead Race Announcer

Rick Allen. Photo: NBC Sports

While he's not the only announcer you'll hear throughout the Cup and Xfinity season, Rick Allen is the pre-eminent voice of NASCAR for NBC Sports. A former three-time All-American decathlete, Allen's sports knowledge is broad and detailed, and his NASCAR expertise in particular has earned him a spot on the voting panel for NASCAR's Hall of Fame. In addition to NASCAR, you can also find him across NBC Sports calling everything from IndyCar races to the Boston Marathon.

Studio Personalities

Both before and after each NASCAR race broadcast by NBC, you'll get pre-show and post-show coverage from even more experts back in the studio. This season, those experts include NASCAR on NBC host Marty Snider, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, racing veteran Kyle Petty, and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty. Occasionally you'll find one or more of these experts in the booth for races, and you might even see Snider doing some trackside reporting, but their primary place in in the Peacock Pit Box.

Pit Reporters

And as always, these analysts and announcers are backed up by an energetic and experienced team of pit reports who give you all the latest updates straight from the thick of the action. This season's pit reporters, according to NBC Sports, are Dave Burns, Kim Coon, Dillon Welch, and Parker Kilgerman, with some extra help from NASCAR on NBC's Marty Snider.

NASCAR on NBC coverage continues on USA Network and and NBC through the regular season and into the playoffs, culminating with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race in Phoenix on November 10. Check local listings for dates and times.