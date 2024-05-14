How To Watch Indy 500 Practice and Qualifying Rounds

NBC Sports has race fans covered with more than 60 hours of Indy 500 coverage, including practice rounds, qualifiers, and all the race festivities.

If you hear a faint engine roar coming around the corner, that’s because the heart-pounding drama of the Indy 500 is nearly here. And racing fans eager to soak in all the atmosphere and action need look no further than NBC Sports, which will have more than 60 hours of coverage, including practice rounds.

No matter who you’re rooting for, whether it’s Josef Newgarden as he looks to take home consecutive Indy 500 titles or Kyle Larson, who brings legions of NASCAR fans hoping to see him cement himself as a racing legend, there’ll be plenty to keep you occupied as race day approaches May 26.

Here’s how to keep track of it all.

Josef Newgarden is congratulated by team members on Victory Lane at the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. Photo: Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Indy 500 Practice and Qualifying Rounds

Beginning Tuesday, May 14, Peacock will be the exclusive home to practice round, qualifying, warm-up sessions and additional IndyCar programming leading up to the big race.

In addition, NBC will broadcast three hours of three hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. ET to determine the starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Every second of qualifying coverage will be streamed on Peacock.

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, May 14, 9-11 a.m.: Indy 500 Practice (Peacock)

Tuesday, May 14, 1-6 p.m.: Indy 500 Practice (Peacock)

Wednesday, May 15, 12-6 p.m.: Indy 500 Practice (Peacock)

Thursday, May 16, 12-6 p.m.: Indy 500 Practice (Peacock)

Friday, May 17, 12-6 p.m.: Indy 500 Practice (Peacock)

Saturday, May 18, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.: Indy 500 Practice (Peacock)

Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m.-5:50 p.m.: Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying (Peacock)

Sunday, May 19, 12-2 p.m.: Indy 500 Top 12 and Last Chance Practice (Peacock)

Sunday, May 19, 3-6 p.m.: Indy 500 Top 12, Last Chance, Fast Six Qualifying (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, May 20, 1-3 p.m.: Indy 500 Practice (Peacock)

Friday, May 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day (Peacock)

Friday, May 24, 2:30-4 p.m.: Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

The Borg-Warner Trophy at the Indianapolis 500. Photo: Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Indy 500 Weekend

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will Speedway will begom May 26 with pre-race coverage at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Spanish-language cable network Universo, leading into race coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

And the surrounding festivities will also be covered, including the Indy 500 Parade on Saturday, May 25, as well as the Indy 500 Victory Celebration on Monday, May 27, both available on Peacock.

Saturday, May 25, 12-2 p.m.: Indy 500 Parade (Peacock)

Sunday, May 26, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Indy 500 Pre-Race (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, May 26, 12:30-4 p.m.: 108th Running of the Indy 500 (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday, May 27, 8:30-11 p.m.: Indy 500 Victory Celebration (Peacock)

For more information about Peacock's comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season