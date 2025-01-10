Kathie Lee Quoted Scripture for Hoda Kotb After Surprise Appearance on TODAY (VIDEO)

Hoda Kotb's last day has been eventful, to say the least — and we don't think Kotb will forget Kathie Lee Gifford's surprise appearance for the rest of her life!

During the final edition of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb was brought to tears by an emotional video message from her former fourth-hour co-host. The two teamed up for TODAY with Kathie Lee & Hoda from 2008 to 2019, and during the video, Gifford expressed her congratulations and love for Kotb — and an apology for being too "busy" to be there in person.

It was a lovely gesture, but what happened next made Kotb's jaw drop!

After Lee's video ended, Jenna Bush Hager waited approximately .7 seconds before revealing the big surprise.

"You know what, that's a lie — Kathie's here, come on out, Kathie!" she announced as Kotb looked on in disbelief.

Kotb stood up and was shocked when Gifford herself stepped out onto the stage and embraced her friend — and Gifford wasted no time showering Kotb with all the love Kotb deserved to be showered with on her last day.

"I have a message for you, Hoda," Gifford said before singing, "The Best is Yet to Come."

For the next few minutes, the women reminisced about their first lunch together and how Gifford initially only signed on for one season of TODAY with Kathie Lee & Hoda. After she realized how incredibly special Kotb was, she knew she would be in it for the long haul!

"You proved to me that you're a fearless person," Gifford sweetly confessed. "You are, because she didn't do what she does now at the beginning. She was a world-renowned journalist, but she didn't trust her performing instincts, and that wasn't going to work with me."

What scripture readings did Kathie Lee Gifford quote to Hoda Kotb?

The sweet display of affection from Gifford to Kotb didn't stop there, as the star wrapped up her appearance by quoting scripture in an emotional moment.

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and Kathie Lee Gifford appear on Today Season 73. Photo: Nathan Congleton/TODAY

"I think I want to send her off with what she knows from my heart means most to me is that I'm sending you off with a prayer," Kathie Lee explained as she fought through tears. "In Jeremiah, it says 'I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, and to give you a future, and hope,'" she told Kotb.

The sentiment moved Kotb, and Gifford offered one more scripture quote that sent her emotions into overdrive, Numbers 6:24-26:

The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make His face shine upon you, And be gracious to you; The Lord lift up His countenance upon you, And give you peace.

And with that, the goodbye toast was complete — viewers could feel the love between the two women through their screens!