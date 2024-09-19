Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Baby Photo of Himself (as a Blonde) for His 50th Birthday

Believe it or not, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is 50 years old. And it just so happens to be the same time his alma mater, Saturday Night Live, is celebrating its own 50th anniversary.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

To recognize his milestone birthday, Fallon posted a baby picture of himself to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his life. Check it out below.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon and Wife Nancy Juvonen Tell the Sweet Story of Their First "I Love You"

Jimmy Fallon shares throwback photo for his milestone birthday

In the throwback photo he posted on September 19, a blonde toddler-aged Fallon beams at the camera from a high chair, wearing a checkered party hat and grabbing what looks like a gift or some cake.

In the comments, other celebrities welcomed him to the next chapter of his life. "The 50s are great @jimmyfallon come on in, the water is fine!" wrote Oscar winner Octavia Spencer. "Welcome to the club. It’s fun," added Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, the original Glinda in Wicked.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Martin Short, who is 70 years old, poked fun at the host's youthful appearance, while subtly suggesting that it wasn't so youthful after all. "Jimmy, you know, someone told me you're turning 50 next week," Short told Fallon. "And I thought, 'that can't be right.' And then sitting here... I realized that could be right."

The comedian dedicated his post to his fans, audience, and entire support system. "I just want to say thank you for giving me this great life. I’m very lucky. I appreciate the applause, laughter, and support, whether it be at one of my shows, walking down the street, at a basketball game in France, or even stranded and lost in a Bavarian field," he wrote, demonstrating just how far and wide his popularity extends.

"I feel the love, and I love you back. Thank you for always supporting any new idea I have. You believing in me makes me believe in me," Fallon added.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon's Parents Nearly Set His In-Laws' House on Fire When They First Met

Jimmy Fallon during “Thank You Notes” on The Tonight Show Starring Episode 2020 on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The Tonight Show host added that he was marking his milestone birthday by giving back, specifically to Feeding America, Long Island Cares, and Bridgehampton Food Pantry. "I am sending my birthday wish to you all for a great year to come. Thank you," he wrote. Happy birthday, Jimmy Fallon!