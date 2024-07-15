Fallon put Bravo's Watch What Happens Live! Host to the test when it came to lines like: "you smell like hospital."

Jimmy Fallon Quizzed Andy Cohen on Housewives Quotes and It Was Honestly Too Easy

As the executive producer of The Real Housewives, Andy Cohen is an expert on every iteration of the long-running reality series franchise. So any game testing his knowledge of The Real Housewives would fail to stump the Bravo bigwig — and that was exactly the case when he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2021.

In a clip from Cohen's appearance, Jimmy Fallon quizzed the Watch What Happens Live! Host by reading iconic quotes from The Real Housewives, and asking Cohen if he could guess who said it. The walking Bravo encyclopedia aced it with flying colors. Could you?

Andy Cohen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Episode 1522 on Friday, September 24, 2021. Photo: Mike Coppola/NBC

Andy Cohen aced this Housewives quotes quiz

"You smell like hospital," was the first quote Fallon read. As Cohen knew right away, that memorable insult was delivered by Mary M. Cosby from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

But who said, "Who is Hunky Dory?" Without having to give it any extra thought, Cohen namechecked Kathy Hilton from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"How dare anyone think this show is scripted," The Daddy Diaries author asserted. "What writer's room could come up with this brilliance?"

Fallon continued the quiz with Ramona Singer's "You're making a mountain of a hole mill," from The Real Housewives of New York — which Cohen of course also knew.

Cohen's final challenge: Which Housewife is Bravo-famous for saying, "I felt the need to tug on her wig. I did not to try to pull it off, I did not want to pull it off. I just wanted to shift it a little bit."

Cohen answered, "One of the all-time greats, from The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Shereé Whitfield. And shift it, she did!"

After the game was over, Fallon congratulated the "undisputed champion, Andy Cohen" — but when it came to a test of knowledge about The Real Housewives, was anyone really worried how Cohen would do?

In a November 2021 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Cohen discussed his book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love. When asked if he had a favorite a quote from the book, Cohen revealed that the one that resonated most was another Whitfield classic from Real Housewives of Atlanta: "Who gon’ check me, boo?"