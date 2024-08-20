Michelle Obama Surprised People in 30 Rock Elevators and Their Reactions Were Amazing

Michael Keaton on Creating Tim Burton's Beetlejuice and Knox Goes Away with Al Pacino

New York City's NBC Studios are home to Saturday Night Live, TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and more — so you never know who you're going to run into when you visit 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

That was especially true for some unsuspecting tourists who visited 30 Rock thinking they were solely going to take a NBC Studios Tour in December 2018. Instead, they were treated to absurdly silly surprise appearances by Jimmy Fallon and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“We’re about to surprise some people,” Fallon explains to Obama in the clip. "They think they’re going on a tour of 30 Rock, and they’re going to stop on the wrong floor, this floor. And that’s where we step in. You ready to do this?”

Michelle Obama appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 18, 2018. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon and Michelle Obama's elevator surprise

The 30 Rock visitors are loaded into an elevator headed to NBC studios — but they take a detour and stop on another floor. When the doors open, they don't see the halls of Studio 8H, but Fallon and Obama as they perform various bits for the groups.

The pals let themselves be caught reading each other's books, performing magic tricks, and playing piano; at one point, the former FLOTUS even jumps rope. The groups are surprised enough to see Fallon, but he does work in the building. Their jaws truly hit the floor when they realize Obama is his scene partner — we're sure Fallon understands.

"Are you okay?" the tour guide asks the stunned guests after they get a glimpse of the Becoming author.

When The Tonight Show Host jumps in an empty elevator to head to a higher floor, Obama wants to take the stairs — proving she's still in the "Let's Move" mindset.

This wasn't the only time Fallon and Obama teamed up to surprise fans. In January 2017, Obama met people who thought they were recording goodbye messages to her as she prepared to leave the White House.

Michelle Obama Surprises People Recording Goodbye Messages to Her

In April 2023, the duo surprised shoppers at the McNally Jackson bookstore in Manhattan.