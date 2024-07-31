"I know how it works — I was in The West Wing!" the Emmy-nominated actor told Jimmy Fallon.

Watch Rob Lowe "Audition for the Role" of Kamala Harris' VP on The Tonight Show

While Vice President Kamala Harris continues to narrow her search for a running mate, a surprising new contender has thrown his hat in the ring: Rob Lowe.

After playing Sam Seaborn on The West Wing, Lowe said he's no stranger to the White House when he made his case on why he should "return" to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Rob Lowe auditions to be Kamala Harris' Vice President

During his July 25 opening monologue, Jimmy Fallon brought up Harris' high-profile search for a vice presidential nominee. That's when Lowe interrupted The Tonight Show Host, and offered to "alleviate some of the stress" by selflessly volunteering for "the role."

"Well, that's nice of you, Rob," Fallon told him, but "I'm not sure how that's how it works."

"I get that, but I'm really past the stage in my career where I audition for things," the offer-only Lowe responded.

"No, it's not about auditioning. I think she's probably looking at people with more governing experience," said Fallon.

"I know how it works, Jimmy. I was in The West Wing. Fine, you twisted my arm! I will audition for the role," Lowe said.

"I'm Rob Lowe, and I am auditioning for the role of Vice President of the United States," he continued, asking the Roots for some inspiring patriotic background music.

"America, I'm not like the others. There's no greater outsider than the person who starred in The Outsiders. I can adapt to any situation," Lowe continued. "I can be comedic, like in Tommy Boy, dramatic like in St. Elmo's Fire, or stop a nuclear threat like in Atomic Train."

Rob Lowe attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Unstable" at TUDUM Theater on March 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California; Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"So remember, when they go high, we go Lowe... Spelled with an 'E,'" he said, concluding his pitch.

"You got my vote right there!" Fallon said as the audience cheered. "That's how you do it!"

In addition to The West Wing, Lowe's character on Parks and Recreation, Chris Traeger, worked for the Indiana government, and the actor played a U.S. Senator on Brothers & Sisters. He also portrayed JFK in National Geographic's Killing Kennedy—sounds like an experienced politician to us!

While we can safely assume Rob Lowe is not seriously vying for a spot on the Democratic ticket in November, the Washington Post reports that the Vice President is expected to make her selection very soon, with a hard deadline of August 7.