The former Saturday Night Live cast mates team up on the Holiday Seasoning track, which got a fan-sourced video.

Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell's Christmas Song Is an Ode to a Common Winter Woe

Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell understand your pain — specifically, the kind that comes from chilly fingertips.

The Tonight Show Host and the movie star recorded a song about the wintertime woe of losing just one glove — aptly titled, "One Glove" — for Fallon’s Holiday Seasonings album. The lyrics ring too true for anyone who’s ever left an accessory behind, and Fallon dropped a cute fan-sourced video on TikTok for Christmas that features lonely gloves around the world.

Fallon and Ferrell overlapped as Saturday Night Live cast mates from 1998-2002, co-starring in iconic sketches like "More Cowbell," and they've joined forces for many collaborations on The Tonight Show in the years since. (Please note: “One Glove” has zero cowbell.)

Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell's "One Glove" lyrics are so relatable

"One glove lying in the snow / Where’s the other one? Will we ever know?" Fallon sings on the track. Appropriately, he was moved to produce a TiKTok slideshow from pictures of single gloves that fans sent in, which you can (you can watch here). Has anyone kept a set of gloves together for longer than a few years?

In the song, Ferrell and Fallon paint a picture of a lonely, half-chilled pedestrian, singing, "Someone’s all alone, shivering in the cold / On her left-hand side, but her right hand's warm / Well, her hands are two different temperatures, In the middle of the storm."

Fortunately, the song has a happy ending, as the glove-finder returns the glove to the glove-needer, and — hand in gloved hand — they walk on.

Will Ferrell's on Jimmy Fallon's Christmas album

"One Glove" is from Fallon's celeb-filled album of humorous holiday songs, Holiday Seasonings, and it's available now.

In fact, Holiday Seasoning debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart and at No. 1 on the Comedy Albums chart.

"I am truly humbled by the success of Holiday Seasoning. When I asked Chat GPT to make a 'fun holiday album' I had no idea that it would be this big," Fallon joked on X, following the news. "Thank you everyone for supporting my album. (What a great list to be on?!?!?)."

The collection includes singles “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” featuring Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion, “Almost Too Early For Christmas” with Dolly Parton, and “Wrap Me Up” featuring Meghan Trainor.

During Justin Timberlake's Tonight Show appearance on September 16, he and Fallon teased their duet for the new album. "It's a silly song. It's called 'You'll Be There' and it's about a bromance," said Fallon. "I mean, it's us," added Timberlake as Fallon played a snippet of the song, which starts with a ukulele. "Nothing says Christmas like a ukulele," joked JT.

Guess comedy and Christmas music go together like...well, like a pair of gloves.