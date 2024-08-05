Shakira on Starting Out as a Rock Singer | Fallon Flashback (Late Night with Jimmy Fallon)

Ashley Tisdale Grew Up with Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens | (Late Night with Jimmy Fallon)

The TODAY co-host shared a series of new photos to celebrate her youngest child's 5th birthday.

Jenna Bush Hager KIsses Son Hal on the Cheek As He's Covered in (Fake) Tattoos

Jenna Bush Hager's youngest son is stealing the spotlight once again.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

On August 3, the TODAY co-host took to social media to celebrate a significant milestone: her son Hal's fifth birthday!

Her adorable Instagram carousel is filled with a few candid shots of little Hal, but nothing is cuter than photo number five of Mom kissing Hal on the cheek as he's covered in a bunch of patriotic temporary tattoos!

"Five years with this beautiful boy! I love you Hal Hager! Today and always! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," TODAY's most avid reader said.

Jenna Bush Hager will make her acting debut soon

TODAY viewers are still reeling from Hager's unexpected announcement that she'll be making her feature film acting debut in an upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie! The 42-year-old happily revealed what she could about the film to her TODAY co-stars on July 11. However, Hager kept much of the details close to her chest, only revealing that it is a film involving the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

Jenna Bush Hager appears on TODAY on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

When she got news of her role, Hager hilariously put two-and-two together and assumed she'd be starring in a film about the famous love story between music icon Taylor Swift and the Chiefs' Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce.

Alas, it was not meant to be.

"First of all, I thought it was about Taylor and Travis, and I thought I got the Taylor role," she confessed. "Um, but I didn't, shocker."

The film is titled Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story and will center around a woman named Alana who comes from a family of Chiefs superfans and falls for the team's director of fan engagement. In addition to Hager, it will also star Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, and Ed Begley Jr.

Hager's fans won't have to wait too long to see her make her acting debut — the film is currently slated to premiere in December as part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas.