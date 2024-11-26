How "14-Year-Old Phenom" Jaukeem Fortson “Unleashed the Beast” for Voice Playoffs

Jaukeem Fortson has had an incredible run on Season 26 of The Voice. At just 14 years old (13 when the season started) he’s already accomplished more than most performers twice his age. This youngster from Georgia got his start singing in church and has since expanded to performing at local fairs, parties, weddings, and anywhere else he can find a stage and a microphone.

Fortson crushed a rendition of “Easy on Me” by Adele at the Blind Auditions, earning a 3-Chair Turn (and stunned expressions of the Coaches). He sang “God Only Knows” by for King & Country during the Knockouts and lost to Adam Bohanan, but survived to perform in the Playoffs courtesy of a Steal from Michael Bublé.

As Night 3 of the Playoffs began, there were no Steals or Saves left, and Fortson was ready to hit the stage again. But first, it was time for rehearsals with Playoff Mentor, Country megastar Carly Pearce. “This show is making the next generation of music stars, and it’s an incredible feeling to get to take everything that we’ve learned as Artists over the years and try to pour something into these amazing singers,” Pearce said.

Jaukeem Fortson sings “Man in the Mirror” at The Voice Season 26 Playoffs

Jaukeem Fortson appears on The Voice Season 26 Episode 17 "The Playoffs Part 3". Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Fortson chose Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror,” a song about the power of the individual to affect positive change in the world. “I love the message that this song brings,” Fortson said. “And I want to show the Coaches that not only can I sing Christian music, but I’m versatile. I feel like if they know that, I can definitely make it to the Lives.

For his performance, Fortson started subtly before transitioning to some unexpected note choices. He made the song all his own, and the Coaches noticed.

Jaukeem Fortson on The Voice Season 26 Episode 12. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Fortson’s former Coach, Reba McEntire, began the feedback festivities. “I’m so proud of you. You put your heart and your soul into your singing. I’ve always been a big fan of that song, but you made it yours,” McEntire said, before ending on a more personal note. “I love you with all my heart.”

“You really took advantage of that song, you made it yours, and you had a good time. I even saw you catch the holy spirit. When that foot did this,” Snoop Dogg said, stomping his foot up and down, “you caught the spirit. That’s what it’s supposed to do. You’re supposed to take him with you everywhere you go. Thank you, young brother.”

Fortson’s Coach, Michael Bublé, added, “You have the ability at 14 years old to execute. The way you sang the song, the way you chose the notes. You just filled this whole place up with love.”

There were still three Artists left to perform and once all five had their moment on the stage, Bublé was left with a difficult decision. Impossible as it might be, he had to narrow his Top 5 Artists (dubbed the Fab 5 by Snoop Dogg) down to just two. In the end, Sofronoi Vasquez and Shye advanced, bringing Fortson’s run on The Voice to a close. Still, he was all smiles, congratulations, high fives, and hugs to his fellow Artists when the decision came down, proving that Fortson is a young man who has as much character as he does talent.