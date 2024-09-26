Jason Beghe Has the Biggest Smile Laughing with Benjamin Levy Aguilar in Candid Moment

New seasons of your favorite One Chicago shows are in full swing — and Chicago P.D.'s Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Jason Beghe are certainly enjoying the moment.

On September 25, Aguilar shared a candid behind-the-scenes snapshot of what life is like working alongside Beghe that shows off the duo's unbelievable chemistry. In the photo, Beghe laughs while Aguilar can't help but sweetly join in as various crew members surround them. It's a fantastic moment in time that fans are glad Aguilar shared.

"I love this one. ❤️ Who's watching tonight!?" Aguilar said, not hiding his admiration for his talented co-star.

Above all else, Aguilar and Beghe look so happy spending time together on set. That's the sign that you have fantastic co-workers, is it not? Behind-the-scenes shots of our favorite One Chicago stars are quickly becoming the most wholesome pictures you'll see on the internet these days. The cast and crew are more than just co-workers, they are family.

What's in store for Hank Voight in Season 12?

NBC Insider recently caught up with showrunner Gwen Sigan who gave fans an idea of what to expect for Beghe's Hank Voight as Season 12 unfolds. Besides the obvious ("Upton's gone… which leaves a vacuum," she said), the sergeant will be dealing with the ramifications of nearly dying after being abducted at the end of Season 11.

"He's also dealing with what was probably the most near-death experience he's ever had," Sigan revealed. "And he remembers a lot of it. You know, he remembers what it felt like to be dying and to know that this was it, and how I think in Voight's mind it felt very simple and very like oh this is just it. It's just all gonna be gone. And this was my life. And that, that's gonna be it. And so he didn't die."

As viewers can imagine, coming to terms with their own certain death — and then living to tell the story — is something that can completely rattle someone's brain. Moving forward, it will be so interesting to watch future episodes and see if Voight can fully "come back" from the most traumatizing experience of his life.

Still, as Sigan explains, this is something that Voight may not be able to just shrug off after an episode or two.

"Of course, he's dealing with it in a Voight-like way, which is just 'I'm gonna move. I'm gonna move, move, move. I'm gonna keep working. I'm gonna work as many cases as I can,'" she told us. "But as we see in the premiere, there's, of course, a deeper, deeper thing going on, and there's deeper things he has to deal with. And I think the nice thing is it's really not tied up in a bow in the first episode. And this is something he's gonna be really dealing with all season. Of like looking at his life a bit introspectively and looking at what more could there be. And 'Do I want more?' And, you know, just dealing with the idea that one day it's all gonna be gone."

