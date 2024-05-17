S. Epatha Merkerson, Miranda Rae Mayo and Jason Beghe Weigh In on the NYC vs. Chicago Pizza Debate

"I think it's if not the best, one of our best episodes ever," revealed the Chicago P.D. star.

Jason Beghe Teases a "Surprise" in the Chicago P.D. Finale That "Will Blow Your Mind"

The May 15 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was a One Chicago meets New York crossover event, as Chicago Med's S. Epatha Merkerson, Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo, and Chicago P.D.'s Jason Beghe, appeared on the late-night show together to talk about their respective series, including how their sets are completely different vibes, and what viewers can expect from the upcoming season finales airing on Wednesday, May 22 at 8/7c.

"For Goodwin, it's always what's going on in the hospital, taking care of the hospital," said Merkerson, referring to her character, Sharon Goodwin, when asked what's in store for the finale. "We have a prisoner who's come in, a very dangerous man who's suffering from dementia. So the question is what to do with him. And then, you know, Goodwin has a love interest. So we have to figure out what's going to happen there."

Next up, it was Mayo, who revealed the Chicago Fire finale is "basically a love letter to our dear Chief Boden," played by Eamonn Walker.

Actors Jason Beghe, Miranda Rae Mayo, & S. Epatha Merkerson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1974, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"Eamonn Walker was the first character cast in Chicago Fire, in any of the Chicago universes. So we get to see him in a rescue in a way we never have," Mayo told Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show audience. "The new member on truck, we finally get to find out what his secret is. He's been holding a secret, he's been having secret conversations on the telephone. Thinking that he's keeping it low key, no, we find out."

Jason Beghe calls the Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale: "One of our best episodes ever"

Finally, it was Jason Beghe's turn to tease what fans can expect from the epic end of Chicago P.D.'s 11th season:

Jason Beghe poses backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1974 on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"I got to say, P.D., if you're a fan of the show, you will have a surprise in our finale that will blow your mind," he said. "I don't want to give it away, but it was one of the best episodes that I've ever enjoyed making. It touched me deeply. I'd say, the final product, which I've seen, I think it's if not the best, one of our best episodes ever."

Sounds like One Chicago fans better brace for an unforgettable evening of episodes.

The season finales of Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med air Wednesday, May 22 on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.