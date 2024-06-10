Jimmy Fallon asked the Despicable Me 4 star, who returns to The Tonight Show on June 10, if he knew the internet thinks he resembles the rocker.

Steve Carell Waited on His Lookalike Alice Cooper Before He Was Cast on The Office

The folks at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are extremely tuned in to what everybody's talking about online. We weren't aware of Elle Fanning's resemblance to Bill Hader until the actress confirmed it herself on the late-night program, to name one example. When Steve Carell visited Jimmy Fallon in 2022, the talk show Host brought another "celebrity twins" situation to the Despicable Me 4 star's attention. Was Carell aware that the internet wonders if he's related to rocker Alice Cooper?

"Someone says you have a doppelgänger out there," Fallon told Carell. "And I don't know if you've ever seen this, but it's pretty good."

"People say that you look like Alice Cooper," Fallon continued, revealing a side-by-side photo comparison of The Office alum and the "School's Out" singer. "Not bad," he added, as Carell and the audience burst into laughter.

"I see it," Carell admitted. He went on to share that he actually met Cooper before finding fame on TV — and had a great experience.

Steve Carell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Is Steve Carell related to Alice Cooper?

No. But it's easy to see how their supposed resemblance might lead one to wonder if Carell and Cooper share DNA.

Carell met Cooper not at a family reunion, but at a Chicago restaurant where Carell waited tables when he was a young comedian putting on shows at Second City.

"He came in, and, he was — you know, he was Alice Cooper," Carell told Fallon. "And couldn't have been nicer! Sweetest guy in the world."

Steve Carell attends the "Despicable Me 4" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 9, 2024 in New York City; Alice Cooper visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on September 7, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"That is the thing about Alice Cooper," Fallon agreed. "I've met him once before, too. And he could be a rock guy who's like, 'Whatever, man.' He is the nicest human."

"Nicest guy!" Carell co-signed. "But, I mean, he walks into a room, and he's unmistakably Alice Cooper."

It's good to know that Alice Cooper's iconic 1992 Wayne's World cameo is a (sort of) accurate representation of his real-life coolness.

Watch Carell's full 2022 interview — in which he also reveals how a Second City sketch idea eventually became The 40-Year-Old Virgin — above.

Carell is returning to The Tonight Show ahead of Despicable Me 4, in which he resumes his role as supervillain-turned-dad Felonious Gru alongside co-stars Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and Sofia Vergara.

Despicable Me 4 opens in theaters on July 3, 2024.