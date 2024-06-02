All About Steve Carell's Wife Nancy Walls Carell and Their Kids

The Despicable Me 4 star's wife, Nancy Walls Carell, is a former SNL cast member who guest-starred on The Office.

Over the course of his career, Steve Carell's onscreen love interests have included Julianne Moore, Amy Ryan, Tina Fey, and Catherine Keener, just to name a few. In real life, Carell has been married to Nancy Walls Carell for nearly 30 years.

How Steve Carell met his wife Nancy Walls Carell

The two originally met in Chicago, when Steve was Nancy's improv instructor. They started dating, and in 1995 they tied the knot.

"She happened to be in one of the improv classes I was teaching. She's beautiful, intelligent and really funny," Carell told The Guardian in 2013.

"She kind of checked all the boxes in my head, but I thought she hated me because she was very quiet around me," he continued. "I thought she for sure knew that I was full of it, and I later found out that she was just as nervous as I was and trying to act cool."

Nancy Walls Carell is an SNL alum who guest-starred on The Office

Like her husband, Nancy Walls Carell has had quite the comedy career. A member of Chicago's The Second City, she was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1995 to 1996. In fact, Walls Carell co-starred in Will Ferrell's very first SNL sketch.

You may also know Walls Carell from her work as a correspondent on The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015.

Nancy Walls Carell also appeared in seven episodes of The Office. She played real estate agent Carol Stills, who Carell's character, Michael Scott, briefly dated. In addition to those roles, she also appeared in The 40-Year-Old-Virgin and Bridesmaids. Walls Carell also co-created the comedy series Angie Tribeca with Rashida Jones, which ran for four seasons.

Steve and Nancy might have met in Chicago, but they're coincidentally both from Massachusetts. The couple grew up about 50 miles away from each other, Steve in Concord and Nancy in Cohasset. The two returned to their home state for their wedding.

Steve Carell and Nancy Walls Carell's kids

Steve and Nancy wed in 1995, and have two kids together. In May 2001, they welcomed their first child, Elisabeth Anne, who goes by Annie.

Elisabeth Anne Carell attended Oakwood School in North Hollywood, CA, and graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, in 2023.

In June 2004, the Carells' second child, a son named John, was born. He is following in his sister's footsteps, currently attending Northwestern University.

Though their children mostly stay out of the spotlight, they'll occasionally attend a red carpet with their parents — such as the premiere for Minions: The Rise of Gru, in which Steve voices Gru.

"They're here today. These [movies] started when they were 4 and 7, and now they're 18 and 21, Steve told People at the 2022 event. "I put it out to them like, 'Well, the premiere is this week, do you want to go?' And they were all over it, like not even a hesitation. I think it's nostalgic at this point. They love the characters and they love the franchise. It's been a big part of our family."

In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, The Office star said his career "completely changed" when he had kids.

"I'll never forget the first audition after my daughter was born. I nailed it because I didn't care any more. All I wanted to do was get home to my baby and it changed my perspective on my career and on the world, on who I was," Steve explained. "The world was so much bigger than me, or any of my concerns and so much richer too."

"Having children is by far the most important and best thing that we ever did," he added.