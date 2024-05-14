Steve Carell "Excited" For New Series Set in The Office Universe: "I'll Be Watching"

What does our favorite The Office manager make of the new series set in the same universe as the Scranton-based hit?

Sure, he’s gone on to have a storied film career, but for millions of comedy fans Steve Carell will always be best know as the World’s Best Boss: Michael Scott. So with a new series coming to Peacock set in the same universe as his former hit The Office, Carell is obviously paying attention just like the rest of us.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the currently untitled new series, Carell noted he’s following the news like everyone else about the new series. The new show will stream on Peacock and follow the documentary team that previously chronicled Dunder Mifflin in Scranton as they find their next muse in the form of “a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

Carell said he was excited to see what original The Office creator Greg Daniels does with the fresh concept, though fans shouldn’t have high hopes of him making an appearance, since this series will follow a new cast of characters led by Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.

Will Steve Carell Be in Peacock's New Series Set in The Office Universe?

“I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character to show up in something like that,” Carell explained. “But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [2022 series] The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great.”

Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute and Steve Carell as Michael Scott Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC

No word on when the new series will premiere just yet, but production is expected to start in July, with the show of course adopting the same faux mockumentary approach its predecessor made into a sub-genre all its own in the years since. When it does premiere, the series will stream exclusively on Peacock.

