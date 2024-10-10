Howie Mandel's Baby Granddaughter Is Super Adorable As a Little Yellow Duck (PIC)

America's Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel just posted the sweetest photo of his baby granddaughter dressed as a duck, and it's so cute we're hoping it's her Halloween costume. Check it out below.

Howie Mandel loves his "grandducky"

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

"My grandducky #love #baby #family," Mandel captioned the photo, posted October 10. In the picture, the little girl, whose name has not been revealed, smiles for the camera on a play mat, exposing her first two teeth. Her fuzzy yellow outfit is complete with a yellow cap.

"I ain’t never seen a cuter costume!!!!!" wrote one commenter. Added another, "Omg adorable!! 🥰" Couldn't agree more.

RELATED: See Howie Mandel Make His Adorable Baby Granddaughter Show Off Her Huge Smile (VIDEO)

Howie Mandel is a three-time grandpa

The kiddo's mother is Riley Ehrlich, Mandel's 31-year-old daughter. Mandel also has two other grandchildren, Abbey and Axel, whose mother is Jackelyn Shultz, 39.

When Mandel was on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January, he announced the wonderful news that he was going to be a grandpa again. "Grandchildren, had I known it was this good and this much fun, I would've done that first," Mandel said. "To have a child, to have a baby, to have this bundle of joy, this love that I can't get enough of. And then to be able to give it back when it starts to smell."

Responding to a picture of Abbey and Axel popped up onscreen, he said, "That's my little girl and my little guy. That's the joy of my life. That's all that matters in my life, are those two." Now three!

RELATED: Fans Joke That Howie Mandel's Baby Granddaughter "Has Your Hair" in Precious New Video

"Grandchildren, had I known it was this good and this much fun, I would've done that first," he added. "To have a child, to have a baby, to have this bundle of joy, this love that I can't get enough of. And then to be able to give it back when it starts to smell."

Howie's granddaughter Abbey did his "hair"

On August 21, the America's Got Talent Judge posted a video of him playing with his older granddaughter. "Abbey, what are you doing?" Mandel asked in the clip, revealing a bunch of tissue paper held together by spoons placed on his head. Abbey explained that the decorations were supposed to be his hair, prompting Mandel to ask "But what is it for? Where can I go like this?" Check out the adorable interaction here.