Those About to Die: How to Watch Roland Emmerich's New Gladiator Series

With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, it's the perfect time to delve into one of the oldest public spectacles in recorded human history — gladiatorial combat — with the upcoming TV series, Those About to Die (streaming on Peacock July 18).

Hailing from blockbuster filmmaker Roland Emmerich (Independence Day) and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan), the show takes place against the backdrop of Ancient Rome, where besieged Emperor Vespasian (played by two-time Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins) ushers in the glorious era of bloody Colosseum carnage.

“I've always been fascinated with the Roman Empire,” Emmerich states in the show's official production notes. “And I’ve also always wanted to do something with sports because I'm fascinated by why people watch sports. The combination of those things was inspired by Daniel Mannix’s book [of the same name] which gave us a lot of insight into what made the sports business such a big element of the Roman Empire. From what we know, over one-third of all money was spent on sports, so that tells you the importance of it in these ancient times, and the creation of the Colosseum was the culmination of this trend.”

“I know of no other period in history that has so many echoes and resonances with today's world," adds Rodat. "Though set firmly in the past, the show is a lens through which we can look at today in terms of entertainment, violence, immigration, gender, poverty, ambition, and, wealth."

How to Watch Those About to Die

Viggo (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) and Kwame (Moe Hashim) on Those About To Die Episode 110. Photo: Reiner Bajo/Peacock

Those About to Die is exclusive to Peacock, meaning you'll need a subscription to the NBCUniversal service in order to watch the show. The platform currently offers two monthly plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

Who Stars in Those About to Die?

Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) leads an ensemble cast comprised of Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Sara Martins (Citadel), Tom Hughes (Infinite), Jojo Macari (Morbius), Moe Hashim (Ted Lasso), Johannes Haukur Johannesson (Vikings: Valhalla), Rupert Penry-Jones (The Batman), Gabriella Pession (Crossing Lines), Dimitri Leonidas (Centurion), Emilio Sakraya (One Night Off), David Wurawa (Project 2030), Pepe Barroso (Gran Turismo), Gonçalo Almeida (Monte Clérigo), Eneko Sagardoy (Irati), and Romana Maggiora Vergano (Cabrini).

In addition to serving as an executive producer, Emmerich also directed five episodes, while Marco Kreuzpaintner helmed the remaining five. Kreuzpaintner, Harald Kloser, Gianni Nunnari, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, and Namit Malhotra also serve as executive producers.

