Halle Bailey Shares New Family Pics with Mini-Me Son Halo & DDG: "the Greatest Gift"

It's a big day for Halle Bailey's only son: He just turned 1 years old.

Bailey is only a few days removed from co-hosting A Motown Christmas, an NBC holiday special that still has us dancing, but on December 23 she took the time to post an adorable Instagram carousel filled with family photos of herself and little Halo, who is looking more and more like his famous momma every day. Bailey shares Halo with rapper DDG, who was also featured in the post.

The star of The Little Mermaid also wasted no time writing the sweetest caption in honor of her son's special day: "Happy birthday to my halo 🥹God gave me the greatest gift in you 💕time flies when you're having fun & mommy just can't believe that you're one 🎉🎉🎉🎉🥹🥹🥹🥹," Bailey wrote.

Fans can really feel the love with every picture, and Bailey calling Halo "the greatest gift" is so sweet. You can see the photos right now on Bailey's Instagram.

Raising Halo has been a transformative experience for the 24-year-old, and in a February 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bailey revealed that she's "obsessed" with Halo in the best way.

"I feel like I've reached this new level of maturity, especially being a mother now, which is so crazy to say," Bailey confessed. "It has opened up a whole new can of worms for me, honestly. I am obsessed with my baby. It's insane."

Even just holding Halo in her arms makes Bailey think about things a little differently!

"It's literally like your heart is in your hands in this beautiful being," she explained. "I just feel like I have such greater purpose and so much more to do for him and so much more that I want him to be able to experience. It gives me a new motivation and drive and passion for myself, for my family, for my life."

There's still time to catch A Motown Christmas on Peacock

Halle Bailey performs during A Motown Christmas. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

If you missed the two airings of A Motown Christmas on NBC, you can stream the Christmas special on Peacock for viewing whenever you see fit!

Co-hosted by Bailey and the legendary Smokey Robinson (who performed a jaw-dropping opening number together), A Motown Christmas boasts a legendary list of performers like Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical.

In addition, there will also be unforgettable performances from Motown legends Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and The Temptations that no music fan should miss!