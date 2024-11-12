Gabrielle Zabosky’s Knockout Floored All 4 Coaches: “Chills Down My Back & Arms” 

Sloane Simon Shows Her Inner Strength on Olivia Rodrigo's "Can't Catch Me Now" | The Voice Knockouts

Stick around far enough into the competition on The Voice, and just about every Artist who grabs the mic is bound to bring a top-shelf mix of standout stagecraft and awesome vocal talent. But for her Knockout round performance of Miley Cyrus’ “Used to Be Young,” Team Gwen’s Gabrielle Zabosky reached deep into her turbulent past to find an even bigger jolt of real-life inspiration.

Both in rehearsals and live onstage, Zabosky poured her heart and soul into Cyrus’ emotional coming-of-age single — and it turned out to be exactly the right move. Even in practice, Zabosky wowed Season 26 Mega Mentor Sting with her gift for making art out of messy life experience: “I like it when singers are vulnerable — and then they’re not,” said Sting of Gabrielle’s gift for showing her genuine side. “I love the power and the volume of her voice!”

Gabrielle Zabosky, Felsmere and Kay Sibal in The Voice Season 26 Knockouts

Gabrielle Zabosky performs during Season 26 Episode 13 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

“The song takes me back to a not so happy place,” explained Zabosky, a Pennsylvania native who learned to lean on family as life stressed their finances throughout her single-parent childhood.

“Me and my family ended up losing our home and [were] going through very tough times. I turned to substance abuse. I was drinking. I had just turned 21. The girl that I was back then is still a part of me today, but I think that I have grown so much… Everybody grows, and that’s what I really feel like this song is for me.”

With a big vocal range, pitch-perfect singing, and an expressive knack for finding genuine heart inside the song’s lyrics, Gabrielle brought the Coaches to their feet — while even managing to give the typically cool and composed Snoop Dogg a serious case of the shivers.

“Now Gabriele, you had chills down my back and my arms!” reacted Snoop, pantomiming a chilly wriggle as if to shake off all the creepy-crawly goosebumps. “I was like,‘Get ‘em off me!’ But you kept singing — and then they came [up] on this side of my arm… [Y]ou did an amazing job, and I felt you.”

Gabrielle’s performance definitely made a big impression, even alongside killer Knockout round showings from fellow Team Gwen Artists Kay Sibal and Felsmere. Coaches Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire each flagged Gabrielle as the Artist they’d choose to advance to the Playoffs... and at the end of the day, Gwen couldn't help but agree.

“Gabriele has everything for me,” said Stefani while declaring Zabosky the Knockout round winner. “She has this quirky personality; she’s humble. She’s someone I can see that I can help grow. I think that America’s definitely gonna fall in love with Gabriele!”

Catch new episodes of The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Miss an episode? No worries — stream it the very next day on Peacock!