Everything to Know About Moe Hashim, Who Plays Kwame in Peacock's Those About to Die

No depiction of Colosseum combat or the delights of Circus Maximus would be complete without a man-eating lion or two.

The Ancient Romans weren't particularly subtle when it came to punishing criminals, who were often pitted against carnivorous animals — big cats being one of the most popular choices — in what was called damnatio ad bestias (damnation to beasts). Even when wrongdoers were not sentenced to be eaten, the public still got a taste of the exotic with regular displays of wild animals (lions, elephants, tigers, ostriches, camels, giraffes, hippos, and more) imported from all over the world.

RELATED: How Peacock's Those About to Die Brought Ancient Rome to Life (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock's new gladiator series, Those About to Die (all episodes debut July 18), has its fair share of sharp-toothed predators and those who know just how to handle them. Enter Kwame, a skilled Numidian lion tracker forced into the world of gladiator fighting. Played by actor Moe Hashim, the character has a "spiritual connection to animals." While much of the beastial action was brought to life through the safety of CGI, Hashim did get to interact with real lions and tigers during his first day on set. "You can imagine what it was like for me," the actor says in the show's production notes, "but it was memorable and I got to learn a lot about myself."

Who Is Those About to Die star Moe Hashim, who plays Kwame?

Viggo (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) and Kwame (Moe Hashim) on Those About To Die Episode 110. Photo: Reiner Bajo/Peacock

Not much is available on Hashim's personal background, though fans of Ted Lasso will immediately recognize him as Moe Bumbercatch from the Emmy-winning series fronted by Jason Sudeikis. Prior to that show, Hashim starred in William Miller's short film Broke, which sought to bring awareness to mental health in the world of football (soccer to us Americans).

"Every single person played a huge role in making this possible and we are so proud and excited to share this with you," Hashim said of the short in a 2022 post to Instagram. "We made this film to raise awareness around the importance of mental health in football and the support needed for aspiring and professional players falling out of the game. This film means more to us than we can put into words. Watch, share and spread the word!"

When Does Those About to Die Premiere on Peacock?

Cala (Sara Martins), Kwame (Moe Hashim), Aura (Kyshan Wilson), and Jula (Alicia Edogamhe) on Those About To Die Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Reiner Bajo/Peacock

All 10, hour-long episodes of Roland Emmerich's Those About to Die —featuring the great Anthony Hopkins as Roman Emperor Vespasian — will premiere on Peacock this coming Thursday, July 18. The project was created by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter, Robert Rodat. In addition to writing the script for Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, he also collaborated with Those About to Die executive producer and director, Roland Emmerich, on The Patriot (2000) and 10,000 BC (2008).

RELATED: How to Watch Those About to Die

Emmerich directed five installments of Those About to Die, with Marco Kreuzpaintner helming the rest. Harald Kloser and Gianni Nunnari are also executive producers along with Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Marco Kreuzpaintner, Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, and Namit Malhotra.

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!