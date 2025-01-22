A First Date Has a Deadly Twist in Blumhouse & Meghann Fahy's New Thriller Drop (WATCH)

Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon officially reunites with Blumhouse in the debut trailer for Drop, a twisty thriller centered around the modern advent of AirDropping messages first introduced by Apple in 2011. While often used as a way to confuse and prank others in public spaces, the concept takes on a beeping malevolence in this context.

Produced by industry titans Jason Blum and Michael Bay, the film stars Emmy Award nominee Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, The Good Daughter) as Violet, a widowed mother dipping her toe back into the world of dating for the first time in a decade. Her evening gradually takes a turn for the sinister when she begins to receive threatening images and videos over AirDrop. The messaging is crystal clear: If she doesn't kill her date (It Ends with Us star Brandon Sklenar), people will die — her young son (newcomer Jacob Robinson) and babysitting sister (The Flash's Violett Beane) among them.

RELATED: 12 Years Ago, Meghann Fahy Joined Chicago Fire for a Steamy Fling with Severide

“It’s a character-driven movie,” Landon said while breaking down the trailer for Empire. “It's very much about a woman who is really struggling with a pretty dark past, and having to overcome some insurmountable odds. For me, that's always the most exciting kind of movie — when you're with a character that you really fall in love with."

Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project), Reed Diamond (Moneyball), Gabrielle Ryan (Power Book IV: Force), Jeffery Self (Mack & Rita), and Travis Nelson (The Lake) round out the cast as staff and diners inside the restaurant where most of the story takes place.

Watch the trailer for new Blumhouse thriller, Drop

“The real hook of it is, the anonymity of it. It's untraceable,” Landon added. “I immediately was taken by the simplicity of the idea. I loved how modern – and yet old-school and Hitchcock – it felt. Our producers were at dinner and they started getting random AirDrops from somebody in the restaurant, and they couldn't figure out who it was. They spent the whole dinner trying to solve the mystery of who was sending them these AirDrops, and they could not figure it out."

Violet (Meghann Fahy) in Drop, directed by Christopher Landon. Photo: Bernard Walsh/Universal Pictures

Director Christopher Landon and Meghann Fahy on the set of Drop. Photo: Bernard Walsh/Universal Pictures

The poster for Drop. Photo: Universal Pictures

When does Drop open in theaters? Written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach (the duo behind Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island), Drop arrives in theaters everywhere Friday, April 11 by way of Universal Pictures.

The film was produced by Blum, Bay, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller.